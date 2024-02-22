Opus Music owner dies weeks after Decatur store closes

Share

Decatur, GA — Opus Music Store recently shut its doors on West Ponce after more than 50 years in business.

Weeks later the owner, David Highsmith, 54, passed away.

A fundraiser for his funeral expenses doesn’t mention a cause of death and an obituary for Highsmith couldn’t be immediately located. The fundraiser says, “On February 20, 2024, we tragically lost a beloved member of our community, David Highsmith, the long-time owner of Opus Music in Decatur, GA. A passionate Bach lover and staunch advocate for comprehensive music study in the public school curriculum, David touched the lives of many through his dedication to the music community, his warm spirit, and his unwavering commitment to fostering a love for the arts.”

Before the store closed, Decaturish attempted to reach Highsmith for a longer feature but was unable to do so. In a short phone interview before the closing, he told a reporter he was concerned about development in downtown Decatur pushing away smaller businesses like Opus.

He also mentioned in a feature story published by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“Highsmith sees rising real estate values and additional parking pressures in the future, prompted by the recent announcement that Hilton will build a 241-room hotel immediately across Ponce de Leon Place from the shop,” the AJC reported.

The AJC reported Highsmith was looking for another Decatur location but faced an uphill battle due to rising rents and competition from online sellers. To read the full story, click here.

