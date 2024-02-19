Park Pride announces $3.9 million in park improvements in Atlanta, DeKalb County

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Park Pride, a nonprofit working to support local parks, has announced its plans to invest $3.9 million in park improvements across 37 parks across Atlanta and DeKalb County, including Bessie Branham Park.

The investment represents a combination of private and public funding, made possible through Park Pride’s Parks for All campaign and Atlanta City Council members. About 50% of these funds are going to park projects in historically disinvested communities, according to a press release.

Park Pride is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that engages communities to activate the power of parks. Park Pride believes great parks have the power to improve quality of life and strengthen the fabric of cities.

“The Park Pride team feels that everyone deserves access to a quality park in their neighborhood, and funding is a major component of making this goal a reality,” Park Pride Executive Director Michael Halicki said in the press release. “Park Pride’s Grantmaking Program awards funding to community groups seeking to revitalize their neighborhood greenspaces. We’re proud to support residents in their efforts to improve and activate their local parks.”

City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler added that the city strives to build a world-class park system that is safe, accessible and enriching for residents and visitors.

“Park Pride is helping make that happen by working with communities to realize their park plans and dreams. We are honored to continue building our strong partnership with Park Pride,” Cutler said.

Park Pride’s investment in local parks has grown significantly in the past few years. With increased funding raised through the Parks for All Campaign and increased investment from the city of Atlanta and councilmember-designated funds, Park Pride has been able to increase its grant awards in recent years.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled by this news,” Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said. “When I announced a historic $1 million commitment for neighborhood park improvements last year, I did so with the very specific intention of realizing transformative projects just like these in District 5. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable volunteers, community leaders, and dedicated Park Pride staff who worked tirelessly to make these awards possible.”

Here is the list of the 2024 grant awards from Park Pride:

– Wood composite flooring will be added to the Urban Tree House shaped like the United States at Bessie Branham Park. – Visitors will enjoy a transformed entrance at Blue Heron Nature Preserve, including a new sign and native plants. – A new pavilion will be built at Brownwood Park with a unique design to allow light into the space. – Visitors will benefit from an improved amphitheater at Cabbagetown Park, including ADA accessibility, building a permanent stage and managing nearby erosion issues. – Overlooks will be added to view the falls at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, along with increased trail infrastructure like steps, benches and trash cans. – Cedar Park will feature a gazebo and native trees in the open lawn area. – Dog owners will enjoy a new dog park at Chattahoochee Park, along with a paved parking lot and additional lighting. – Chosewood Park will feature new playground equipment and a nearby picnic area. – Friends of Cleopas R. Johnson Park will develop a new vision for the park with a landscape architect. – A trail behind the recreation center at Coach Charles Rambo, Sr. Park (formerly known as Anderson Park) will be revitalized with steps and a new bridge. – More play equipment will be added to the recently updated playground at DeKalb Memorial Park. – East Lake Park will have a new picnic area with tables and a grill near the parking lot off Green Avenue. – Findley Plaza will undergo a complete re-design of the plaza to be more functionally welcoming. – Waste receptacles will be placed in Freedom Park to reduce litter in the linear park. – A skate/wheel park will be constructed at Harper Park on the old tennis court. – Trail signage will be revamped at Herbert Taylor Park & Daniel Johnson Park and a new bike rack will be installed at the trail entrance on Pasadena Ave. – Howell Park will receive waste receptacles, a drinking fountain and new play equipment. – Visitors will enjoy an improved trail at Jennie Drake Park, along with erosion management at the entrance on Oldknow Dr. – The open field at June Elois Mundy Park will feature additional benches and seating, along with an ADA walkway at the bottom of the ramp leading to the field. – A picnic area with tables and trash receptacles will be added to Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park, plus new checker/chess tables under the existing shade structure. – Neighbors will enjoy a new playground at Lang Carson Park. – An ADA parking lot will be built at Lillian Cooper Shepherd Park, along with furnishings under the new pavilion. – Little Nancy Creek Park will feature a climbing structure for teens and tweens and additional fitness equipment. – Melvin Drive Park will feature a disc golf course. – Mozley Park will feature additional seating throughout the park for an existing grant. – The Historic Oakland Foundation will use the funds to support landscaping and greenspace maintenance outside of the Visitor Center at Oakland Cemetery, adding to an existing grant. – Fitness equipment will be added to Old Ivy Park under the GA-400 overpass along PATH 400. – Visitors will enjoy a new playground at Perkerson Park. – Pickleball courts are headed to Phoenix II Park. – Rose Circle Park will receive a mural on the pathway through the park, a drinking fountain by the basketball court and a barrier to the playground for protection from street traffic on Rose Circle. – Sara J. González Park will be made more accessible with an ADA parking area and walkways for all mobilities. A music station to engage all visitors will also be added. – Stone planting beds for an edible garden will be built at Springbrook Park. – Springvale Park will extend the stone wall around the pond and add native aquatic vegetation to the bank along the walkway. – Accessible play equipment and a nearby picnic area will be added to Thomasville Park. – The Urban Food Forest will replace a retaining wall along Rhinehill Road to support a new Kid Zone as part of an existing grant. – Upgraded drinking fountains with doggie bowls and new trash receptacles will be placed in West End Park. – Yonah Park will feature a new trail and native plantings at its southern entrance.

