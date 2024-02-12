(PHOTOS) Avondale Arts Alliance celebrates opening of Avondale Arts Center

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Arts Alliance celebrated the opening of the new Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10.
For Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington, it was a lifelong dream come true.
“I couldn’t have believed that it would have happened this way and this soon and to this grand scale,” Pennington said minutes before a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is the coolest building. We are so excited to be able to not only have a gallery in Avondale Estates but to have a very visible outlet where we can highlight the artistic talent that is already here.”
Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington said, “this is a lifetime dream come true,” moments before the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The center’s inaugural exhibition “Neighbors & Friends Art Show” features a wide variety of works from both established and emerging artists with ties to Avondale Estates.
The Avondale Arts Center is located at 84 N. Avondale Road where Finders Keepers Consignment was previously located. The building is owned by the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.
Pennington said the city approached the Alliance with the idea they turn it into a pop-up art gallery until its planned demolition for new development.
Find out more by visiting: avondaleartsalliance.com or instagram.com/avondaleartsalliance
Here are more photos from the grand opening of the Arts Center:
A large crowd showed up for the Avondale Arts Center grand opening on Saturday, Feb.10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Exhibiting artist Jenn Lewis with their hand-built multi-piece work “Seeking Connections” during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out interactive art on exhibit during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Commissioner Mike Smith checks out the art on exhibit including Larry Holland’s “Night Whale” during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Terry Kearns peruses the work in the Avondale Arts Center inaugural exhibition during the center’s grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Exhibiting artist Amy Rose Bitcover with their ceramic pieces during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington’s daughter Delilah and her teacher Hannah “Banana” check out the exhibition during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Ren Keck creates art during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Avondale Arts Center inaugural exhibit features work for every taste and budget. Pictured is “Jonesy” by Scott Rorie. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Exhibiting artist Alex Charner with their piece ”The Moving Border, For Latino USA” during opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer Diaz is one of the artists whose work is on display in the Avondale Arts Center’s inaugural exhibition. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Slay Rowe, Grace Starling, Greg Hendler and exhibiting artist Lizzie Booher check out work in the inaugural exhibition during the grand opening of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Exhibiting artist Jim Wakeman stands with his work “How the West Was Won” on the left and “Vertical Hold” during the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb.10, 2024. “It’s a fantastic space. They (the Alliance) put so much work into it. It’s the best thing that’s happened in Avondale Estates,” Wakeman said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Avondale Arts Center’s inaugural exhibition features over 100 works from both established and emerging artists with ties to Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the art exhibition on the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the art exhibition on the opening night of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington (center) talks with artists and guests during the grand opening of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The new Avondale Arts Center is a spacious 4,500 sq. ft. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People enter the Avondale Arts Center for its grand opening and inaugural exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington and Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore are surrounded by city officials and members of the arts community as they cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A growing crowd gathers outside the Avondale Arts Center for the grand opening celebration and inaugural exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington’s daughter Delilah peeks out at the crowd gathering for the grand opening of the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
