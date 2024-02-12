(PHOTOS) Avondale Arts Alliance celebrates opening of Avondale Arts Center

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Arts Alliance celebrated the opening of the new Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 10.

For Avondale Arts Alliance President and Avondale Arts Center Director Isadora Pennington, it was a lifelong dream come true.

“I couldn’t have believed that it would have happened this way and this soon and to this grand scale,” Pennington said minutes before a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is the coolest building. We are so excited to be able to not only have a gallery in Avondale Estates but to have a very visible outlet where we can highlight the artistic talent that is already here.”

The center’s inaugural exhibition “Neighbors & Friends Art Show” features a wide variety of works from both established and emerging artists with ties to Avondale Estates.

The Avondale Arts Center is located at 84 N. Avondale Road where Finders Keepers Consignment was previously located. The building is owned by the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.

Pennington said the city approached the Alliance with the idea they turn it into a pop-up art gallery until its planned demolition for new development.

Find out more by visiting: avondaleartsalliance.com or instagram.com/avondaleartsalliance

Here are more photos from the grand opening of the Arts Center:

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.