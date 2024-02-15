Share

Decatur, GA — The atmosphere was smothered and covered with love at the downtown Decatur Waffle House as families and sweethearts enjoyed a special Candy Land-themed Valentine’s Day dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

