Decatur, GA — The atmosphere was smothered and covered with love at the downtown Decatur Waffle House as families and sweethearts enjoyed a special Candy Land-themed Valentine’s Day dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
(Left to Right) Don and Barbara Kruse celebrate Valentine’s Day and their 54th wedding anniversary with family, Kevin, Parker, 9, Stephanie, and Charlotte, 6, at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emily Diamond and Jack Allison have their first Valentine’s Day dinner date as a married couple at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leah and Alex Carr celebrate Valentine’s Day with daughter Chloe at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. True devotees, Leah said, “We came here after our wedding.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Expediter Seaniqa Jamerson (left) makes sure service runs smoothly during Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Workers prepare food for Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Recently moved to Decatur from out-of-state, Ashley Hackett and Julie Nichols experience their first Waffle House Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur location on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City workers (Left to Right) Keius, Keeron, Mr. Magnificient, Derante and Ronnie pose at the Candyland themed photo-op after picking up some Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charlotte, 6, had a Valentine’s Day dinner date with her family at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse
James and Christina Wert share a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Grill Operator Naeem Moore-Rucker prepares a chocolate chip waffle for a customer during Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to right) Rockstar DeAngelo Howard, Manager Arnold Irving and Rockstar Al Randolph prepared Valentine’s Day dinner for a multitude of hungry families and sweethearts at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Server Regina Whitner worked with her son Trent Whitner on Valentine’s Day at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Neal Brock said this was the start of a new Valentine’s Day tradition with daughter Collins, 3, during their dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Waffle House fans Fern Marshall and Velicia Edwards enjoy Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. “It was wonderful,” Edwards said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rockstar Al Randolph works his magic on the grill during Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Manager Ms. Carla said she has planned the Valentine’s Day reservation dinners since 2016. This year the downtown Decatur Waffle House was decorated in a Candyland theme. “It is a joy putting it together,” Ms. Carla said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
District Manager Cherie Strange and Division Manager Clint Conner worked the reservation desk and greeted customers during Valentine’s Day dinner at the downtown Decatur Waffle House on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Love was in the air as the Waffle House in downtown Decatur held a Candyland themed Valentines Day dinner on Weds. Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
