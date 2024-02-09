(PHOTOS) ‘No Hate Tour’ visits Lakeside High

Atlanta, GA — The “No Hate Tour” brought its anti-bullying message and action-packed sports demonstrations from top BMX athletes to Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8.
The tour travels to high schools across the U.S. to share a bullying prevention and mental health awareness message at no charge to schools. Funding is provided by the U.S. Marine Corps and ASA Entertainment.
Principal Dr. Susan Stoddard reacts after being “volunteered” to participate in a stunt during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
BMX Vert NASS Festival Gold Medalist and BMX Vert X Games Bronze Medalist Zach Newman flips over Principal Dr. Susan Stoddard during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Flatland legend Trevor Meyer performs a stunt during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sgt. Ariel Mulkey demonstrates form for the Marines student pull-up challenge during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marines invite students to participate in a pull-up challenge during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Lilly pictured here completed 12 for the lady’s win and a T-shirt prize. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students participate in the Marines pull-up challenge during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students react during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
BMX athletes Trevor Meyer (left) and Mason Ritter cheer students taking on the Marines pull-up challenge during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
AFJROTC members pose for a photo with U.S. Marines (center rear) during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Malcolm knocks out 18 pull-ups in the Marines pull-up challenge during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
BMX athletes gave autographs and posed for photos with students during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Top BMX athletes (Left-Right) Riley Jordan, Zach Newman, Trevor Meyer, and Mason Ritter performed for students during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mason Ritter performs a stunt during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Riley Jordan is on left. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mason Ritter performs a stunt during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Flatland legend Trevor Meyer performs a stunt during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mason Ritter performs a stunt during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students react during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
BMX Vert NASS Festival Gold Medalist and BMX Vert X Games Bronze Medalist Zach Newman flips over English teacher and Decatur School Board Member Tracey Anderson during the “No Hate Tour” stop at Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
