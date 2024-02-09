(PHOTOS) ‘No Hate Tour’ visits Lakeside High

Share

Atlanta, GA — The “No Hate Tour” brought its anti-bullying message and action-packed sports demonstrations from top BMX athletes to Lakeside High School on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The tour travels to high schools across the U.S. to share a bullying prevention and mental health awareness message at no charge to schools. Funding is provided by the U.S. Marine Corps and ASA Entertainment.

