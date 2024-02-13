(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Park hosts Lunar New Year Festival

Stone Mountain, GA — The second annual Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park got underway the weekend of Feb.10-11. The festival continues the last two weekends of February and features live entertainment, cultural game and craft activities, a lighted parade, and a special drone and light show.
(Left to Right) Dancers Paula, Adriana, Siala and Aleena from the Laotian American Society pose for a photo during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Musicians play traditional Chinese instruments during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dancers perform on the 4-D Theater stage during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A dancer performs on the 4-D Theater stage during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Chinese Cultural School performs a Lion Dance during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Chinese Cultural School performs a Lion Dance during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Drummers Steven and Roro look on while Miley tries out their drum during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Entertainer Mikayla makes bubbles in front of a dragon boat during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Performers roam the grounds, providing photo opportunities for guests during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People brave the elements to watch the light show on the lawn during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Despite a steady rain, people watch the light show during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People huddle under umbrellas to watch the light show during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The inclement weather caused the cancellation of the parade and drones. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Despite inclement weather that caused the cancellation of the parade and drones, the light show on the lawn went on with people huddling under umbrellas to stay dry during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decorative lanterns reflect color on the wet pavement after rain moved in during the Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
