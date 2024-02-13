(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Park hosts Lunar New Year Festival

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The second annual Lunar New Year Festival hosted by Stone Mountain Park got underway the weekend of Feb.10-11. The festival continues the last two weekends of February and features live entertainment, cultural game and craft activities, a lighted parade, and a special drone and light show.

For information and tickets, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.