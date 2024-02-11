(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade

Stone Mountain, GA — Main Street was a sea of purple, green and gold as hundreds of people came out for the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Gymnasts from TLC Athletics get ready to perform in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade to start on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joyce and Dave Thomas get ready to roll in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
New Stone Mountain City Council Members Anita Bass and Ryan Smith wait to step off for the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade to start on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cousins Brooklyn and Taleah blow whistles as the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Spectators enjoy the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hilde and Claus Friese from The Village Corner German Restaurant & Bakery ride in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable performs in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones gives out beads during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Casey Kline gives his pup Teddy a lift for a better view of the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Colleen Kelly walks in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Samiyyah Ferrell (left) reaches for beads during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commission candidate Chakira Johnson hands out candy during in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tyriq Wilson and his son Simba-Ali-Israel´ YAH watch the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade as it rolls down Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kaneisha Daniel (left) and her grandmother Deborah Daniel walk in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Main Street business Stillwell’s Crystals represents during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker High School Marching Band and the Golden Dynasty Dance Team perform on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dazzling Gems Majorettes perform during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Martin Luther King Jr. High School’s Kings of Halftime Marching Band performs during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Ve Dos Fete” Masquerade Band walks in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“Ve Dos Fete” Masquerade Band walks in the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charity Gibson and Joe Chiaravalloti dance on Main Street during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Buretta Polain (left) and Alicia Polain dance during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hope Davis (right) dances in “snow” coming from a float during the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
