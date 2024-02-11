(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Main Street was a sea of purple, green and gold as hundreds of people came out for the Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 10.

