(PHOTOS) The 2024 Mead Rd Mardi Gras

Decatur, GA — The good times rolled through Oakhurst during the 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Oakhurst Elementary gets ready to roll in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Percussionist Tim Embry awaits the start of the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angie Wynne (left) and Peter Helfrich are ready to buzz through Oakhurst with the Beecatur Krewe during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cast and crew from the Agnes Scott College musical “Million Bazillion,” from left, crew member Emma Anne Stephens, cast member Julia Norcross and assistant stage manager Mary Shawhan wait for the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade to roll on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Young revelers toss swag coins before the start of the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mead Rd. Mardi Gras’ new Co-Chairs Katie Bauman (left) and Erin Hinek carry on the tradition for 2024, taking over from parade founders Emily and David Berg. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Weapons of Brass Destruction play in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
2024 parade Co-Chair Erin Hinek walks in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pete Thorpe (with hands raised) yells “Hey mister, throw me something” as the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade passes on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
T (left) came in from Charleston for the weekend to enjoy the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade with her daughter Tye. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candler Park Water Ballet walks in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bob and Becky Duvall from Oakhurst Baptist Church walk in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Retired City Schools of Decatur teachers (L-R) Chris, Nancy and Jane hold umbrellas while they watch the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Casey Griffin and his son Malcolm have fun with bubbles during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Westchester Elementary Krewe rolls in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ford’s BBQ rolls in costume as menu items during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kindergartener Lenora Landes is ready to walk in her first Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Elementary first-graders Eden Meloy (left) and Audrey Reichenbaugh show their Carnival costumes during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade steps off from Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Molly Pratt (center) walks with the Weapons of Brass Destruction during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The 2024 Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chamblee High School dancers represent during the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wasted Potential Brass Band plays in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mead Road is packed with revelers as the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade heads toward The Imperial and the after-party on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rachel Black wears beads and a lampshade hat while watching the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Märchen Sagen Academy walks in the Mead Rd. Mardi Gras Parade in Oakhurst on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
