(PHOTOS) The Decatur Lunar New Year celebration

Decatur, GA — Big crowds came out to the Ebster Courtyard at Beacon Municipal Center for the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3. The celebration featured food, vendors, and performances.

