(PHOTOS) The Decatur Lunar New Year celebration

Decatur, GA — Big crowds came out to the Ebster Courtyard at Beacon Municipal Center for the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3. The celebration featured food, vendors, and performances.
People “feed” the lion dancer for good luck during a performance by Sang Anh Duong Lion & Dragon Dance Team at the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather around food vendors in the Ebster Courtyard at Beacon Municipal Center during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Harper Kittrell, 6, sells her “Made with Joy” cookies during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mac Earnest, 7, tries the kendama, a traditional Japanese skill toy, during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Filipino Student Association at Georgia Tech members demonstrate Tinikling, a traditional Philippine folk dance, during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Benny was a hit with the crowd in his Lion Dance costume during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sisters Leia, 6, and Sophie, 8, wear matching outfits from Singapore during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ethan Ray from the Filipino Student Association at Georgia Tech (center) shows Gabriale Ongoma how to perform Tinikling, a traditional Philippine folk dance during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Sofina colors during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Huy with adobo ATL prepares bistek, a Filipino beef steak dish during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Author Angela Pham Krans sells copies of her children’s books “Finding Papa” and “Words Between Us” in the marketplace during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Denise Morales from The Bite of Korea prepares a noodle dish during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out one of the food vendors during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ezra on left, with his mother Jennifer Mathew and Rafael Toniolo, with his mother Neelu Daswani, have a boba tea during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alessandra England gives the traditional Philippine folk dance Tinikling a try with Filipino Student Association at Georgia Tech members during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Irene wears hanbok, a traditional Korean clothing during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(L-R) Dennis, Karena, Thea, Paul, Naima and Dillon pose for a photo during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Danielle Williams has yakisoba, a Japanese stir-fried noodle dish during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion & Dragon Dance Team performs during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion & Dragon Dance Team performs during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion & Dragon Dance Team performs during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sang Anh Duong Lion & Dragon Dance Team performs during the Decatur Lunar New Year festival on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
