(PHOTOS) The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month block party

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Museum School of Avondale Estates celebrated Black History Month and honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a block party on Friday, Feb. 23.

The block party included a drum circle, storytelling, dancing, food and a live DJ. Earlier on Friday, the school presented a Hip-Hop Hero Award to Todd “Speech” Thomas, founder and lead singer of the group Arrested Development.

“We wanted to do something unique,” Instructional Assistant and Black History Month Committee Chair Elle Freeman said. “This was actually my dream, and it turned out so much better than I could have ever imagined.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.