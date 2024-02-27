(PHOTOS) The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month block party

Avondale Estates, GA — The Museum School of Avondale Estates celebrated Black History Month and honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a block party on Friday, Feb. 23.
The block party included a drum circle, storytelling, dancing, food and a live DJ. Earlier on Friday, the school presented a Hip-Hop Hero Award to Todd “Speech” Thomas, founder and lead singer of the group Arrested Development.
“We wanted to do something unique,” Instructional Assistant and Black History Month Committee Chair Elle Freeman said. “This was actually my dream, and it turned out so much better than I could have ever imagined.”
The Ansari family watch daughter and big sister play in a drum circle during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seventh-grader London Jones prepares to read the poem “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, students Me’onne Smith, Clifton Smith, Preston Coppels and Margaret Mutic play in a drum circle during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Museum School of Avondale Estates honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop during its Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brave and Kind Bookshop set up a display of books and merchandise in the media center during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
School Nurse Ashley Rollins keeps a beat while her children Allie, Jay and Emmagene play in a drum circle during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Storyteller Chetter M. Galloway performs during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seventh-grader London Jones listens to storyteller Chetter M. Galloway with her father Lance Jones during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Instructional Assistant and Black History Month Committee Chair Elle Freeman wears fifth-grader Levi Christenson ‘s winning entry in the Black History Month t-shirt design competition during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. “We’re so excited and so proud of his (Levi’s) work,” Freeman said. “We had to do a second run on the t-shirt. We did a pre order and sold out.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fourth-grade teacher Amber Phelps poses with her room’s entry in the pioneers of hip-hop door decorating competition during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lyrics from Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast ’s song “Ms. Jackson” adorn fourth-grade teacher Kimi O’Malley’s classroom door during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Some of the books spotlighted in the media center during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ronan O’Neal, 13, gives collard greens a try during The Museum School of Avondale Estates’ Black History Month Block Party on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
