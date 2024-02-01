Pullman Yards will host the 2024 SweetWater 420 Fest

Share

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood’s Pullman Yards will play host to SweetWater 420 Fest this year, according to a press release.

The event will be held April 20 and 21. Organizers haven’t announced the lineup of bands yet.

“Presented by SweetWater Brewing and Pullman Yards, this year’s event promises a reinvigorated experience, making a grand comeback in full festival glory for the first time since 2022,” the press release says. “Featuring more than 25 artists across three unique stages over two days across the Pullman Yards grounds, SweetWater 420 Fest, Atlanta’s most anticipated annual festival, is excited to welcome fans to its new home.”

In addition to music on indoor and outdoor stages, there will be local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market and more.

SweetWater is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands. Pullman Yards is owned by Atomic Entertainment.

“420 Fest is back, and we’re gearing up to throw one of the biggest parties yet. In true SweetWater 420 Fest spirit, we’re bringing the hottest acts in music to the heart of the South’s craft beer revolution,” Tilray Presiden tof U.S. Beers Ty Gilmore said. “We’re excited to start a new chapter for 420 Fest in partnership with Pullman Yards, which is the perfect venue for this beloved event.”

The event is usually held on the weekend closest to Earth Day.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be working with the SweetWater 420 Fest,” said Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen of Atomic Entertainment. “The artists and the festivities we have planned for this year’s event will honor the ethos, spirit, and history of this beloved cultural institution and will truly mark this year’s fest as an epic new chapter and harbinger of many exciting years to come at Pullman Yards.”

For more information and ticket prices, visit www.SweetWater420Fest.com

