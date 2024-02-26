Trial for accused cult leader charged with rape continues in DeKalb County

Share

By Jasmina Alston, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — An alleged cult leader was back in a DeKalb County Courtroom on Monday.

Eligio Bishop is accused of raping one of his followers in 2022 and is accused of posting the woman’s nude pictures online.

The alleged polygamist group is called Carbon Nation and new testimony gave more insight into the group.

The prosecution’s witness was another victim of the alleged cult, who claims Bishop also raped her when she was a member.

The victim took the stand and described how she learned about the group and when she decided to join.

She explained some of the rules of being a member and how Bishop was as a leader.

“At the time, all the women were put in a position where we were separated from the men,” the victim said in court. “And he claimed we all had to be his wife, so there wasn’t really a conversation, it was more so he made it that.”

The victim also shared her own story of an alleged rape by Bishop.

Closing arguments are expected this week.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.