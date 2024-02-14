Trial of accused cult leader Eligio Bishop begins next week in DeKalb County

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Eligio Bishop, a man accused of running a polygamist cult called Carbon Nation, will stand trial next week in DeKalb County, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“A date has been set for the trial of an alleged cult leader accused of raping one of his former followers,” the District Attorney’s Office announced. “DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick has scheduled the case to begin with a motions hearing and jury selection on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 in Courtroom 6D.”

A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted him on July 8, 2022, accusing Bishop, 40, of rape, false imprisonment, and three counts of prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions.

“Bishop was arrested in April 2022 for reportedly raping one of his followers in March 2022 and then posting ‘revenge porn’ of her online after she left the cult,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “Bishop has remained without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.”

According to a New York Post article, the alleged cult Bishop is accused of leading “believes in nudism, refraining from bathing and defecating on trees.”

Bishop also refers to himself as God and Nature Boy, according to the article.

According to the Post, “Bishop, 38, allegedly makes his followers hand over their money, credit cards, bank accounts and pin numbers before worshiping, the Costa Rica Star reported ….”

To read the full story, click here.

WSB-TV spoke with Bishop’s followers at the scene of the arrest, who told a reporter that the charges were “false accusations” from a former member. They believe Bishop is their god, according to WSB-TV. To see that story, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.