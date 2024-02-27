Tucker City Council considers plan to build $27 million worth of trails, paths and greenways

Share

DeKalb County, GA — City Engineer Ken Hildebrant presented an update on the city’s plan to continue work on its trails, sidewalks and bike lanes during the Tucker City Council’s Feb. 26 meeting.

All told, the city is considering $27 million worth of trails, paths and greenways, totaling 32 miles. The trails would take about five to six years to complete and would connect downtown tucker with the Stone Mountain trail and park. There would be multiple access points throughout the trail network.

A spokesperson for the city said the city hasn’t identified funding for the trails yet and the presentation was so the council could set priorities entering into the budget season.

Segment 1A of the trails (downtown Tucker), as well as part of segment 4C (Hugh Howell Road from Mountain Industrial Boulevard to Marthasville Court) have already been completed. Currently in progress are designs for trails in Tucker-Northlake, the South Fork Peachtree Creek Greenway, Kelly Cofer Park and the next section of Hugh Howell Road through Stratmor Drive.

The proposed lengths and estimated costs of each trail are as follows:

– Tucker-Northlake: 2.8 miles. Estimated construction cost: $18.9 million

– South Fork Peachtree Creek Greenway: 1.26 miles. Estimated construction cost: $6.4 million

– Kelly Cofer Park Loop: .71 miles. Estimated construction cost: $2.4 million

As much as $2 million in fiscal 2025 funding will be available for some of the trails.

Other possible sidewalk trail locations include:

– Idlewood Road, Fellowship Road to US 78;

– Cooledge Road, Lawrenceville Highway to Sarahs Lane

– Brockett Road, Comanche Drive to Railroad Avenue

To see the full presentation on Tucker’s trail plan, click here.

Other items on the council’s agenda

– City Attorney Ted Baggett proposed an Intergovernmental Amendment to approve the construction of two unisex restrooms at William McKinley Peters Park, budgeting $117,298 from the District 1 Pleasantdale Parkland Proceed Fund. The motion passed.

– The council received clean Fiscal Year 2023 Audit from Engagement Partner Tammy Galvis of Nichols, Cauley and Associates. In 2023, there was a 4% increase in revenue and 50% of the city’s budget going towards public works.

