Tucker hosting restaurant week Feb. 20-25

Tucker, GA — Dinner is served in Tucker this week as the city and Discover DeKalb host the fourth annual Tucker Restaurant Week from Feb. 20-25.

“Tucker Restaurant Week features several local dining establishments offering special prices and/or newly created menu items throughout the event,” the event website states.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants will offer various dining options and special pricing and menu items.

This year, 23 restaurants are part of Restaurant Week. Here are the participating businesses:

– 502 Antojitos

– Antico Pizza Tucker

– Bell Street Burritos

– Bite of Korea

– Cakes Castle

– Cococakes by Coco

– The Corner Cup Coffee

– Eduardo’s

– El Taco Naco

– Ford’s BBQ

– Grecian Gyro

– Kaylee’s Candy Boutique

– La Glorieta

– Las Colinas

– Los Hermanos

– Local 7

– Magnolia Room Cafeteria

– Matthew’s Cafeteria

– Pupuseria Carla

– Shorty’s

– Sugar Mex

– Tucker Brewing Company

– Vtastecakes Vegan Bakery

