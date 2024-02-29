Two DeKalb police officers indicted in fatal shooting of Stone Mountain man

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, on Feb. 28, announced that one current and one former DeKalb County Police Department officer have been indicted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man inside his Stone Mountain home in 2022.

Former DeKalb Police Officer Russell Mathis was indicted on Wednesday by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of felony Involuntary Manslaughter and misdemeanor Reckless Conduct. The Grand Jury also indicted DeKalb Police Officer Jordan Vance on a charge of Reckless Conduct, according to a press release.

The charges are related to a Nov. 4, 2022, shooting in Stone Mountain. A DeKalb County Police officer fatally shot a man on Nov. 4 and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the circumstances of the shooting. The man was identified as Marando Salmon.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 11 p.m., uniformed officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle parked in a driveway at 998 Autumn Crest Court, Stone Mountain, Ga,” a spokesperson for GBI previously said. “As the officers were conducting their investigation, they encountered a man inside the home. The officers identified themselves and issued commands. The man did not comply, reached for a nearby handgun, and was shot by the officers. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.”

According to the press release, as officers cleared the house, Mathis opened the door to a bedroom and encountered Salmon sitting on his bed. Mathis allegedly shot and killed Salmon. Salmon had thrown a cell phone at Mathis, which Mathis believed was a knife. At the time of the shooting, Salmon was unarmed, but a holstered gun was later recovered in the bedroom, the press release says.

Following their indictments, Grand Jury warrants were issued for the arrests of Mathis and Vance. They are expected to surrender to the DeKalb County Jail soon. The case will be assigned to a judge and set for trial at a later date.

Here is the full press conference courtesy of Atlanta News First:

