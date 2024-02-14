Type to search


VIDEO: Massive car fire at Chevron gas station in DeKalb County suspected to be arson, police say

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Atlanta News First Feb 14, 2024
Photo provided by Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — DeKalb County firefighters rushed to a fire at a Chevron gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities suspect that someone may have deliberately ignited a car near one of the pumps.

According to the fire captain, it happened at the gas station on Buford Highway at North Druid Hills Hills Road and said it was “fully engulfed.”

When crews got there, they were able to shut off the gas pumps and put the fire out, they said.

Viewers sent Atlanta News First stunning video of the blaze:

No injuries were reported and no information has been released on what caused the fire.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story. 

