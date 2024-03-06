Agnes Scott working to fix pool used by community groups

Share

Decatur, GA — Multiple readers have contacted Decaturish over the last few weeks about problems with a pool at Agnes Scott located within the Woodruff Athletic Facility.

The pool is used by three to four outside groups, according to the college.

“The pool at Agnes’s Scott has been closed since at least October but probably even longer, and they seem to be in zero rush to fix it,” one reader said in February. “Decatur aquatics is stuck practicing in a cold frigid pool at Agnes Scott. SwemSchool families, while able to use their south Decatur campus, are stuck commuting 20 minutes each way for 30-minute lessons.”

Dr. Kanika Richardson, a spokesperson for the school, said repairs are currently underway.

“We appreciate your efforts in keeping the community informed,” Richardson said. “We understand the importance of the Agnes Scott pool to the local organizations and the community at large. Regarding the maintenance issue, we are experiencing a challenge, like many other manufacturing areas, obtaining the specific parts required for the pool’s proper functioning. … We are actively working with our maintenance partner to address the issue promptly. We share the concern for the pool’s timely repair and understand its significance to the Agnes Scott and Decatur community. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our current users and appreciate patience and understanding as we work to resolve it.”

On March 6, Richardson said, “We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. It is in the process of repairs.”

