Decatur school bus hits vehicle at Commerce Drive, East College Avenue; no injuries reported

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive around 2:30 p.m. that involved a City Schools of Decatur bus.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed the crash and said there were 17 students on the bus and no injuries were reported.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said no citations were issued in the incident.

“The accident investigation revealed that a City Schools of Decatur school bus was turning left onto Commerce Drive from East College Avenue,” Bender said. “As the bus turned, it collided with a red Toyota sedan that was traveling westbound on East College Avenue. No one was injured during the accident.”

