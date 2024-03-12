Carlos Museum announces appointment of curator of Indigenous Arts of the Americas

Share

DeKalb County, GA —The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University has announced that Miranda Kyle was appointed to serve as the curator of the Indigenous arts of the Americas. She began her role on March 4.

Kyle is a scholar of Indigenous Land rights, sovereignty, contemporary art, and monuments, as well as a sociocultural activist and advocate. She lectures and curates around the importance of preserving and promoting place-based knowledges and culture, public spaces, and human-informed design, according to a press release.

“We are very pleased to welcome Miranda to Emory University,” said Henry S. Kim, associate vice-provost and director of the Carlos Museum. “She brings to the role an exceptional practice of community engagement and consultation that will change the way in which the public will engage with the museum and its Indigenous Americas collections.”

Kyle previously served as the arts and culture program manager and chief curator for the Atlanta Beltline, Inc. In this role, she represented the organization at all levels of government, cultivated partnerships and donors, and expanded the representation of Black, Indigenous, and queer artists along the Beltline.

“Over the last 12 years, Kyle has curated exhibitions locally and internationally, ranging from performances to public art. She has served on the Americans for the Arts Public Art Network Advisory Council and is a founding member of Public Art Exchange. She has also served on Arts ATL’s Advisory Council and is a board member of Mid- South Sculpture Alliance and C.H.A.C.E. Arts Village. When not consumed by everything art, she is working with groups like Stone Mountain Action Coalition and Toppled Monuments Archive to “dismantle problematic monuments,” the press release says.

