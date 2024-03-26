Decatur Book Festival returning, will be held Oct. 4-5

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival is returning on Oct. 4-5. The two-day event will kick off with a keynote event on Oct. 4 and author panels and other activities on Oct. 5, according to a press release.

The festival is returning after a pause in 2023.

“Our dedicated board members have worked tirelessly since our last festival in 2022. We’re thrilled to see renewed support from our community and key stakeholders, and we look forward to unveiling our new and returning sponsors soon,” said Alison Weissinger, volunteer president of the festival board and director of the DeKalb County Public Library.

The location of the festival is still being determined, but there will be programming at First Baptist Church of Decatur and other venues this year.

“Nothing is completely confirmed yet, but the festival will be larger than what we did in 2022 as we ramp up to an even bigger festival in 2025 for our 20th anniversary,” DBF Executive Director Leslie Wingate told Decaturish.

Wingate recently began serving as the executive director of the festival. She previously served as the vice president of the Decatur Book Festival board. She has also announced her retirement as director of campus and community relations for Emory Libraries.

“I’m absolutely delighted to lead the charge in bringing back this cultural gem,” Wingate said. “Teaming up with Program Director Denise Auger, a dedicated longtime festival volunteer and organizer of the 2022 festival, we’re poised to deliver a memorable experience. While this year’s festival will be intimate in scale, it serves as a prelude to the grand celebration awaiting in 2025 — the festival’s 20th anniversary extravaganza.”

Organizers are working to prepare for the 2024 festival. Preparations are underway for the 2024 festival, with local Decatur booksellers and festival supporters pledging their staff and resources to ensure its success. Among the participating booksellers are – A Cappella Books, Brave and Kind Bookshop, Charis Books and More, Eagle Eye Books and Little Shop of Stories.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

