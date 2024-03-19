Decatur City Commission approves conditional use permit for townhomes on Church Street

Decatur, GA— At its March 18 regular meeting, the Decatur City Commission approved a conditional use permit and a special exception for an 11-unit townhome development slated for 111 Church Street.

Plans for the development include 11 townhomes on the half-acre site at the corner of Church Street and East Howard Avenue. One unit will be set aside as affordable. The property is zoned general commercial, allowing for townhomes if approved with a conditional use permit.

The units will be three- or four-bedrooms with two-car garages and rooftop decks and will be three stories. The affordable unit would also be three- or four-bedroom with a one-car garage and a rooftop deck.

The city’s inclusionary housing ordinance requires that 10% of all housing developments built must be “inclusionary” or restricted to families that make less than or equal to 120% of the area median income (AMI) of the area for a unit that is for sale. According to Invest Atlanta, 120% AMI would range from $81,000 for a one-person household to $115,680 for a four-person household.

The planning commission recommended approval with conditions, and the Downtown Development Authority has also recommended approval of the project. The commission added conditions to ensure mature trees on the property would be protected and that the property was in line with the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance regulating affordable housing.

The city commission approved the conditions from the planning commission and included an additional condition that the inclusionary unit must be at least 16-feet wide.

Initially, two affordable units were proposed and would’ve been 15 feet wide, but the city’s code requires each unit to be at least 16 feet wide, said Andrew Rutledge with Office of Design, the architect of the project. The plans will have to be adjusted, he added, and would feature only one affordable unit, instead of two. According to the site plan, most of the market-rate units range from 18 feet to 19 feet in width.