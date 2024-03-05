Decatur City Commission sets residential sanitation fee, approves offset for some seniors

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its regular meeting on March 4, set the residential sanitation fee for 2024. The fee increased slightly from $305 to $310 per household.

“This fee should fully cover the cost of providing the residential sanitation and recycling services. Current trends continue to show a rise in the cost of consumables needed in providing solid waste services, such as the price of fuel, vehicle parts, and supplies,” Assistant Public Works Director Sean Woodson said. “The city of Decatur single family recycling program will continue to be collected by the Sanitation Division of the Public Works Department. The recommended fee accounts for the collection of comingled materials and a separated collection for glass.”

The price of the pay-as-you-throw bags will stay the same at $1.40 for the 33-gallon blue bag; 70 cents for the 5-gallon yellow bag and 40 cents for the eight-gallon green bag.

The charge for the commercial refuse container will also remain at $4.25 per cubic yard. Sanitation fees are billed yearly.

“It is also recommended that the charge for collection of 95-gallon carts remain at $800 for one cart once per week and the charge for collection of three cubic yard containers remain at $1,210 for one cart serviced once per week,” Woodson said.

The city commission additionally approved an offset to the residential sanitation and stormwater fees through 2026 for homeowners who qualify for the S-2 homestead exemption, meaning they are 80 years or older and have an adjusted gross income of less than $40,000.

“Using last year’s sanitation fee of $305 for the purposes of estimation, the cost of funding an offset would be about $33,550 per year, and if the storm-water fee of $258 is maintained (with an average equivalent residential unit for S-2 households of 0.7), the cost for that would be about $21,945 per year,” Finance Director Russ Madison wrote in a memo.

Mayor Patti Garrett said this would not waive the fee for these seniors, but rather the fee would be paid from the city’s general fund.