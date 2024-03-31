Decatur City Commission to consider approving Huron, Champlain intersection improvements

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, April 1, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and two work sessions at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The work sessions will focus on the Decatur 101 program and the city’s climate resilience plan.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a plan to improve the intersection of Huron and Champlain Streets and approve a grant agreement with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/91842795205. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1st. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

The proposed plan uses green infrastructure to narrow the approaches and tighten the turn radii at the Huron and Champlain Streets intersection. It also includes installing two high-visibility crosswalks.

“The intersection improvements at Huron and Champlain Streets are a priority project identified in the 2018 Community Transportation Plan,” Assistant City Manager Cara Scharer wrote in a memo. “The large radius on the southeast corner of the intersection encourages right turns at high speeds, while southbound traffic on Huron Street cuts the corner when turning onto Champlain Street. The scale of the intersection also makes it difficult for pedestrians who are crossing the street.”

The green infrastructure helped make the project eligible for state Environmental Protection Division funding. Georgia EPD has committed $350,000 to the project. The required local match for the grant is $235,000, bringing the project budget to $585,000.

“The project includes a bioretention basin that supports several goals of Georgia’s Statewide Nonpoint Source Management Plan and helps advance the City’s own stormwater management and environmental public awareness objectives,” Scharer said. “The bioretention basin is designed to collect surface runoff from a total drainage area of 1.2 acres, including street rights-of-way and residential yards. The project will reduce impervious surface coverage in the neighborhood and divert and treat stormwater before it discharges into the South Fork tributary.”

If the plan is approved, the city will bid on the project in June.

In other business:

– The city commission will consider approving a temporary special event beer and wine license to Amplify My Community for the Amplify Music Festival that will be held on April 12-13.

– The city commission will consider approving a logo license agreement with Decatur FC for limited use of the city’s logo. Decatur FC is a newly formed semi-pro women’s soccer team based in Decatur.

The team is holding tryouts on April 14 and kicks off its inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League on May 24.

