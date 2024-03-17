Decatur City Commission to consider conditional use permit for 12-unit townhome development(Back row, left to right) Decatur City Commissioners Lesa Mayer, Kelly Walsh, and George Dusenbury. (Front row) Mayor Patti Garrett and Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, March 18, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6 p.m.
During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider voting on a conditional use permit application and a special exception for a 12-unit townhome development slated for 111 Church Street.
Plans for the development include 12 townhomes on the half-acre site at the corner of Church Street and East Howard Avenue. Two units will be set aside as affordable. The property is zoned general commercial, which allows for townhomes if a conditional use permit is approved.
The square footage of the units ranges from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet. The units will be two- or three-bedrooms with garages and rooftop decks.
The planning commission recommended approval with conditions, and the Downtown Development Authority has also recommended approval of the project. The commission added conditions to ensure mature trees on the property would be protected and that the property was in line with the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, which regulates affordable housing.
The developer, Jackbilt Development, is seeking a conditional use permit for the project and a special exception to the building height. The special exception would allow the townhomes to be 50 feet at their highest, 10 feet higher than the code limit of 40 feet.
The Office of Design, the project’s architecture firm, and Jackbilt Development anticipate construction will start later this year or early in 2025 if the conditional use permit is approved by the city commission.
In other business:
– The city commission will consider approving an alcoholic beverage license for the retail sale in original package of wine and beer for Vine Fine Wine, located at 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., suite B.
– The city commission will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the DDA and the Decatur Tourism Bureau to allocate about $165,205 for the downtown ambassador program. The DDA recommended approval of an ambassador program that would focus on services related to cleaning, hospitality, and safety at its March 8 meeting.
The city is planning to enter into an agreement with Block By Block for the downtown ambassador program in an amount not to exceed $496,000.
Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill previously said the city’s downtown master plan includes creating a downtown ambassador program “to address cleanliness and safety issues, also to provide visitor services, and business outreach.”
– The city commission will consider approving a construction budget of about $1.3 million and a design-build amendment to an agreement with Precision Turf for about $1.2 million to convert the field at Ebster Park to synthetic turf.
“This project involves converting Ebster Field, which is a natural turf field on top of the Ebster stormwater vault, from natural turf to artificial turf and adding a ball field lighting,” Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon previously said. “The field is intensively used year-round. Like most natural turf fields that are used year-round in all weather conditions, it suffers a lot of wear and tear.”
The city commission will also consider approving a $69,800 contract with JNB Services and establishing a $80,000 project budget to demolish the single-family homes at 600 Commerce Drive, 1010 N. Parkwood Drive, and 475 Landover Drive. The city owns all three properties.
Landover and North Parkwood Road properties are slated to become public greenspace after the demolition. The city is working with MicroLife Institute to develop a plan for a potential missing middle housing project at 600 Commerce Drive.
