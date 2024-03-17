Decatur City Commission to consider conditional use permit for 12-unit townhome development

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, March 18, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a dinner session at 5:30 p.m. and a work session at 6 p.m.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider voting on a conditional use permit application and a special exception for a 12-unit townhome development slated for 111 Church Street.

Plans for the development include 12 townhomes on the half-acre site at the corner of Church Street and East Howard Avenue. Two units will be set aside as affordable. The property is zoned general commercial, which allows for townhomes if a conditional use permit is approved.

The square footage of the units ranges from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet. The units will be two- or three-bedrooms with garages and rooftop decks.

The planning commission recommended approval with conditions, and the Downtown Development Authority has also recommended approval of the project. The commission added conditions to ensure mature trees on the property would be protected and that the property was in line with the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, which regulates affordable housing.