Decatur City Commission to consider setting residential sanitation fee

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, March 4, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a dinner session and a work session at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, located at 230 E. Trinity Place.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider setting the residential sanitation fee for 2024. The proposed fee is $310, which is a slight increase from the current fee of $305 per household.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here.

“This fee should fully cover the cost of providing the residential sanitation and recycling services. Current trends continue to show a rise in the cost of consumables needed in providing solid waste services, such as the price of fuel, vehicle parts and supplies,” Assistant Public Works Director Sean Woodson wrote in a memo. “The city of Decatur single family recycling program will continue to be collected by the Sanitation Division of the Public Works Department. The recommended fee accounts for the collection of comingled materials and a separate collection for glass.”

Woodson also recommended that the price of the pay-as-you-throw bags stay the same at $1.40 for the 33-gallon blue bag; 70 cents for the 5-gallon yellow bag and 40 cents for the eight-gallon green bag. He recommended as well that the charge for the commercial refuse container remain at $4.25 per cubic yard.

“It is also recommended that the charge for collection of 95-gallon carts remain $800 for one cart once per week and the charge for collection of 3 cubic yard containers remain at $1,210 for one cart serviced once per week,” Woodson said.

The city commission will additionally consider offsetting the residential sanitation and stormwater fees through 2026 for homeowners who qualify for the S-2 homestead exemption, meaning they are 80 years or older and have an adjusted gross income of less than $40,000.

“Using last year’s sanitation fee of $305 for the purposes of estimation, the cost of funding an offset would be about $33,550 per year, and if the storm-water fee of $258 is maintained (with an average equivalent residential unit for S-2 households of 0.7), the cost for that would be about $21,945 per year,” Finance Director Russ Madison wrote in a memo.