Decatur Education Foundation executive director steps down for ‘personal reasons’

Decatur, GA — Decatur Education Foundation Executive Director Ricky Hyde stepped down on Feb. 27 due to personal reasons, the nonprofit announced.

Meagan Berardi is serving as the interim executive director. Berardi previously served as the director of community engagement, and then as the director of programs and partnerships for DEF.

Hyde began serving as the executive director in June 2023, succeeding Gail Rothman.

“As an educator and nonprofit leader in Atlanta, I’ve worked to bring together diverse perspectives and voices to make education more engaging, accessible, and equitable for all students,” Hyde said in a previous press release. “It’s an honor to join the Decatur Education Foundation as executive director. I look forward to continuing DEF’s legacy of collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.”

Hyde has a background in program development and management and experience in incorporating diversity and inclusion standards. He had served as director of iProject in the upper school at Mount Vernon School before joining DEF.

Here is the full announcement from DEF:

Yesterday, Ricky Hyde stepped down from his role as Executive Director with the Decatur Education Foundation for personal reasons. The Board of Directors asked if I would be willing to serve as Interim Executive Director, an opportunity that I’m honored and excited to accept. I want to thank Ricky for his service to DEF and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Some of you may remember that I previously served as DEF’s Director of Community Engagement, and then as its Director of Programs and Partnerships. I’m excited to be back with this organization, doing the work that I love in the community that I love. If you’re currently involved with DEF, whether as a donor or a volunteer, thank you! I look forward to working with you, and please know that I’m always happy to hear from you. If you were once involved with DEF but have needed to take a step back for one reason or another, I would love an opportunity to talk with you and to see if we can reconnect. Decatur is a community that is deeply engaged in supporting its youth, and DEF remains an organization committed to tackling hard issues and providing support and opportunities to ensure all of our kids have what they need to be successful. The impact we can have as a community is immeasurable. There is so much good work to be done, but it will take all of us working together. I look forward to connecting with you in the coming months. With gratitude,

Meagan Berardi

