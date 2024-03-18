Decatur Housing Authority receives award for tenant engagement

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority received the 2024 Statewide Award for Tenant Engagement Excellence from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs on March 8.

According to a press release, the five members of the resident services division of DHA administer over 75 programs and activities for seniors, youth, and adult residents that positively impact communities. The programs promote self-sufficiency, educational excellence, drug awareness, and social interaction between all assisted families.

Here is the full press release:

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recognized the Decatur Housing Authority (DHA) Resident Services team with the 2024 Statewide Award for Tenant Engagement Excellence during the Georgia Affordable Housing Coalition Meeting on Friday, March 8, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. Over 780 public and private developers, investors, banks, and syndicators were present. DHA provides positive and sustaining programs to enable families and students to change their lives through education and quality of life supports. The five members of the Resident Services Division of DHA administer over 75 programs and activities for seniors, youth, and adult residents that positively impact communities. DHA is innovative in achieving positive partnerships with community institutions including the Decatur Education Foundation, Decatur Active Living (recreation), City Schools of Decatur, DeKalb Workforce Development, and others. The programs promote self-sufficiency, educational excellence, drug awareness, and social interaction between all assisted families. DHA’s academic success can be measured through the 100% high school graduation rate in 13 of the last 14 years. For 31 years DHA has operated an afterschool program for Pre – K through 5th grade students, called Successfully Teaching Academic Readiness (STAR), that helps 75 to 90 students five days a week in our communities. DHA also awards college scholarships for every high school student and adult learner attending college, funding 505 scholarships totaling more than $600,000 over the past 30 years. Doug Faust, CEO, stated, “DHA is very proud of our commitment to our residents and our community through our resident services programs as well as our quality housing. We seek to provide opportunities for success for residents and their families.” DHA’s impactful initiatives have garnered national recognitions, with the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) Awards of Excellence acknowledging the success of the STAR after school and Connecting Families programs. DHA is also a Certified Organization for Resident Engagement & Services (CORES Certification), recognizing owners that have developed a robust commitment, capacity, and competency in providing resident services coordination in affordable rental homes.

