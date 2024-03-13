Decatur school board member, local activist receiving community impact award

Decatur, GA — Decatur School Board Member Jana Johnson-Davis and her husband, local activist and attorney Mawuli Davis will receive the 2024 Community Impact Award from Gideon’s Promise on March 14 during the organization’s annual Igniting Change event.

According to a press release, Gideon’s Promise is an organization whose mission is to transform the criminal justice system by building a movement of public defenders who provide equal justice for marginalized communities. Through Igniting Change, the organization honors individuals and organizations committed to improving dialogue and engagement around criminal justice reform and civil rights.

Here is the full press release:

“It took a dynamic partnership to lay the foundation (for Gideon’s Promise) and I am so thrilled to honor two of my favorite couples. Ed and Judy, and Mawuli and Jana, have done so much to improve the lives of the communities that public defenders serve, both inside the criminal justice system and beyond.” – Jonathan Rapping, Gideon’s Promise Co-Founder

Mawuli and Jana have been residents of the City of Decatur since 2013. Jana taught at Beacon Hill Middle School (formerly Renfroe Middle School) for 8 years, before being elected to the City Schools of Decatur Board of Education in 2019, where she is currently serving her second term. During, her tenure as a City Schools of Decatur teacher, they worked with Decatur community youth through their work with Young Ladies of Excellence and the Black Man Lab, respectively.

Mawuli and Jana are co-founders of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, a human rights organization which led the fight for equity in the City Schools of Decatur, the removal of the Confederate monument from the Decatur Square and is currently leading a reparations research initiative in the City of Decatur. Jana and Mawuli, along with the other co-founders of Beacon Hill, were named Decatur Hometown Heroes in 2020.

Mawuli and Jana met in the eighth grade, while growing up in the Jeffery Manor community on Chicago’s Southside. Jana received a B.S. in Business Administration from Florida A&M University, and Mawuli received a B.S. in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy.

Currently, Jana is completing a Ph.D. in Leadership & Change from Antioch University, and Mawuli teaches in the Dr. Mack H. Jones Political Science Department at Clark Atlanta University. Jana has been awarded the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by the State of Georgia for her leadership in honoring Georgians who died from COVID-19. Mawuli has received the Ben Johnson Public Service Award, Georgia State University College of Law’s highest honor.

Jana and Mawuli’s philanthropic work includes support of several social justice and educational institutions including Let Us Make Man, Kilombo Educational and Cultural Institute, Florida A&M University, Pink Frog Foundation, and UPCEN.

They are the proud parents of Decatur High School graduates, Kobie Jason and Khari Malcolm. Both of whom are graduates of Howard University. Kobie is also a graduate of Emory Law.

“We are proud supporters of social and criminal justice reform and to be recognized by peers in this work is incredibly moving. We hope that members of our community will join us in supporting this very worthy cause”. – Jana Johnson-Davis

“I am grateful to have Jana as a friend, life partner, and comrade in our liberation movement. Her love and commitment to our young people is a guiding light for our family.” – Mawuli Davis

Igniting Change

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 6:30-10:00 PM

Location: The Stave Room – 199 Armour Dr. NE Atlanta, GA 30324

For information about Igniting Change tickets and sponsorships, please visit www.gideonspromise.org or contact Autumn Lee-Cass at [email protected] or 404-997- 6046.