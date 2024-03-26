DeKalb County CEO candidate forum will stream on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Decaturish and media partner Atlanta News First will stream a forum with the DeKalb County CEO candidates on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.

To see the forum streaming at 7:30 p.m. on March 27, click here. It can also be viewed on the ANF+ app. For more information about downloading the app, click here.

All three candidates — Steve Bradshaw, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson — attended the event, which was taped at The Assembly in Doraville, a 135-acre, state-of-the-art film and production studio on the former site of the GM plant. The moderators are ANF political reporter Doug Reardon, Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and Rashidah Hasan with the Georgia League of Women Voters. Decaturish readers provided many of the questions.

People who miss the broadcast can watch the forum later on ANF+. Download the ANF+ app anywhere you stream by searching “Atlanta News First” on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV and YouTube TV.