DeKalb County says East Ponce lane closures in effect through July

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says East Ponce de Leon lane closures will be taking place now through July.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

East Ponce de Leon Avenue, between Grove Place and north of DeKalb Industrial Way, will experience lane closures through July 2024 as crews work to replace aging water mains. The work is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II.

Lane closure and detour signs have been placed in the area to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Normal construction hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

For more information, contact the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.