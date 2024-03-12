DeKalb County School Board approves contracts for roof, HVAC improvements

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board, at its March 11 meeting, approved the awarding of millions of dollars in contracts for roof replacements and HVAC upgrades for schools in the district.

The only item pulled from the consent agenda was the renewal and ratification approval for a plumbing services contract with three vendors: Elite Plumber, MAXAIR Mechanical, and Sid’s Sewer and Drain. The total amount expended shall not exceed $5 million.

The contract is for as-needed plumbing services rather than for a specific project and extends the agreement for one year. Chief Operations Officer Erik Hofstetter informed the board that the previous contract with these vendors ended on Feb. 19. The district had paid one of the firms for work between Feb. 19 and the March 11 meeting, so the ratification would approve that expenditure.

This was a payment of $282,900 to hook up plumbing to mobile classrooms at Farrington, Salem, and Redan Middle School. The work was supposed to take place before Feb. 19 but was delayed.

Board Member Vickie Turner asked the operation department to institute a “Mass Calendar” so the department and the district can see the upcoming projects and not have to engage in retroactive approvals. Other than this comment, the item, as well as the others, passed without incident.

In other news, Board Members Dr. Joyce Morely, Anna Hill and Vickie Turner will not run again for their seats in the upcoming May 21 election. At the March 11 meeting, the district also celebrated School Board Appreciation Week, prompting Turner to take a moment to share reflections on her motivations for joining the school board.

Choked up, Turner said, “Thank you for recognizing us today in my last official school board appreciation week…I didn’t come from the accolades, I didn’t come for the money, I came because the earth was groaning for the manifestation of those that would listen to the call of our children, and I don’t regret one second of it.”

Here is the full list of contracts approved on Monday:

–Southwestern Communications, Inc., Using General Service Administration (GSA) Contract No. 47QTCA21D0098 Budget Adjustment Approval (Southwestern Communications, Inc. (Not to exceed $750,000)

— GC Services for Stone Mountain High School Weight Room Floor Project (Paryani Construction (Not to exceed $239,800.06

— State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Services Contract No. 99999-SPD0000181 (Radios) (Not to exceed $191,155)

— State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Services Contract No. 99999-SPD0000181 (Door Alarms) (Not to exceed $1,420,174.56)

— Charter School Security Grant Resources (Not to exceed $426,352.75)

— District Graduation Venue Rental (Not to exceed $323,330)

— State of Georgia Contract 99999-SPD00001370005 Lease Purchase of Digital Printing Equipment for DCSD Copy Center Contract Approval (Canon Solutions America (Not to exceed $170,000) This recommendation is for the first year of a 5-year Lease Agreement

— RFP #22-491 District Graduation Audio Visual Contract Renewal Approval (Not to exceed $250,000)

— Motor Coach Bus Transportation for the 2024 Graduation Ceremonies (Not to exceed $80,000)

— SPLOST VI Project: RFP No. 24-752-014 Design/Build Roof Replacement Services at Kittredge Magnet School, McLendon Elementary School, Ronald E. McNair High School and Oak View Elementary School Project Award Approval (SRS, Inc.) (Not to exceed $10,059,000) (Updated 3.7.2024)

— SPLOST VI Project: RFP No. 24-752-015 Design/Build Roof Replacement Services at Lithonia High School, Jolly Elementary School and Martin Luther King, Jr., High School Project Award Approval (SRS, Inc.) (Not to exceed $8,174,350) (Updated 3.7.2024)

— SPLOST V Project: RFP No. 24-752-018 Design/Build Services for Group B Pavement Upgrades – Hambrick Elementary School, Jolly Elementary School, Oakcliff Traditional Theme School, Stone Mill Elementary School and Stone Mountain Elementary School Project Award Approval (F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC) (Not to exceed $3,700,000)

— RFQu No. 24-752-012 Bob Mathis Elementary School, Chapel Hill Elementary School and E.L. Bouie Elementary School HVAC Replacement and Renovations Project Award Approval (Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC-Pre- Construction Phase Fee) (Not to exceed $100,000)

— RFQu No. 24-752-013 Martin Luther King, Jr., High School and Panola Way Elementary School HVAC Replacement and Renovations Project Award Approval (Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC-Pre-Construction Phase Fee) (Not to exceed $100,000)

— Frontline Services Approval (Not to exceed $737,981.22)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Switch & GBICS Equipment, Maintenance, & Support (Category 1) (Not to exceed $1,676,823.50)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Switch & GBICS Equipment, Maintenance, & Support (Category 2) (Not to exceed $13,565,232.30)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Self-Provisioned Fiber Stadium Fiber (Not to exceed $320,145.46)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Self-Provisioned Fiber Stadium Equipment (Not to exceed $108,844.90)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Self-Provisioned Fiber Maintenance (Not to exceed $205,320)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Fiber Cabling – Wiring Closets (Not to exceed $1,948,997.40)

