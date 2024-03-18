Type to search


DeKalb County will open warming centers on March 18

Decaturish.com Mar 18, 2024
FILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Barry Martin waits outside for the warming center at DeKalb County Fire Station 3 in Avondale Estates to open on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open its warming centers today, March 18.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Monday, March 18, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations:

— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

— Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

