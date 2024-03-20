DeKalb organizations receive federal funds for park, infrastructure projects

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County, the Women’s Resource Center in DeKalb, MARTA and cities in the county have received federal funds for various projects for parks, new trails and pedestrian infrastructure, and housing projects for domestic violence survivors.

Funding for 15 projects in Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District were included in the fiscal year 2024 spending bills that were signed into law by President Joe Biden. The community project funding totals over $15 million for District 4, which includes parts of DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties.

Here are the community project funding awards:

– $959,752 for Rockdale County for Almand Branch Wastewater Treatment Project

– $959,752 for Rockdale County for Honey and Scott Creek Pump Stations and Force Mains Project

– $959,752 for Rockdale County for River Street Water and Sewer Improvements

– $959,752 for Rockdale County for Salem Lake Pump Station Replacement Project

– $960,000 for Newton County for the Brown Bridge Road Widening Project

– $850,000 for DeKalb County Line Park Improvements

The funding will replace existing basketball courts, install a covering over the basketball courts, replace the playground and pavilion, and create walking trails and a restroom and concession building. The County Line Park Renovations project will expand the park site for recreation. The replacement and covering of the existing basketball courts will allow for extended play. The funds would also allow for the replacement of a damaged playground and pavilion and the addition of walking trails, pavilions, and restroom/concession building, which will serve the growing Ellenwood Community and region, according to Rep. Hank Johnson’s website.

– $500,000 for DeKalb County Community Schoolyards

This funding will be used to create a community schoolyard in DeKalb. Community schoolyards are open to the community after school hours. According to Johnson’s website, they are designed by students, teachers, and neighbors as areas for outdoor play, community health, and climate resilience.

– $800,000 for Women’s Resource Center for Domestic Violence for Housing Projects for Domestic Violence Survivors in DeKalb County

This funding would allow the Housing Projects for Domestic Violence Survivors in DeKalb County to assist domestic violence survivors with re-establishment in safe homes free from violence. Annually, the agency provides support and services to nearly 6,000 domestic violence survivors and their children. Their mission is to create a society in which domestic violence no longer exists.

“We are so grateful to Congressman Johnson’s office for prioritizing the housing needs of domestic violence survivors in his district,” said Women’s Resource Center for Domestic Violence Executive Director Jean Douglas. “These funds will help us continue to provide safe, emergency housing for domestic violence survivors in the 4th, while expanding our ability to help survivors and their children access affordable housing once they leave our safe house.”

– $145,335 for Increasing Pedestrian and Vehicular Safety via the Realignment of Chestnut at Buford Highway in Doraville.

The funding will be used to conduct preliminary engineering to realign the northern end of Chestnut Drive to an existing signal and provide a connection from the Northwoods neighborhood to Doraville’s planned downtown redevelopment. The funding will also give pedestrians access to another protected crossing on Buford Highway.

“In Doraville, where pedestrian access is a necessity for more than 10 percent of households without a vehicle, we appreciate Congressman Johnson’s efforts to secure federal pedestrian safety funding for Buford Highway,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said. “These improvements will help save lives and enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents.”

– $850,000 for DeKalb County for Kittredge Athletic Fields

The funding would replace the fencing around the athletic fields, renovate the baseball fields, replace dugouts, rehabilitate the bleachers and upgrade field lighting and scoreboards. After the renovations, the athletic fields will become part of the economic engine, with local and regional tournament play.

– $800,000 for North Fork Peachtree Creek Trail (Phase 1) in DeKalb County.

The funding would be used to design a new multi-use trail along North Fork Peachtree Creek from Fisher Trail Park to Chamblee Tucker Road. This section of trail will connect Mercer University, apartments along Northeast Expressway, a commercial area at Shallowford Road and Fisher Trail Park. The trail will end at an underpass under I-85 at Fisher Trail Park, where the trail can connect a future phase that will be built by the city of Chamblee.

– $1 million for Peachtree DeKalb Airport Design and Demolition Administration Building

Through this funding, the PDK Airport Design and Demolition Administration Building will be finished, including the design and demolition for new construction of a modernized, updated administrative building. As the second-busiest airport in the state of Georgia behind only Hartsfield-Jackson International, the airport is anticipating growth and an even busier future, Johnson’s website states.

– $1.16 million for MARTA’s Safe Routes to Transit Program

The funding will deliver pedestrian and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements at bus stops lacking adequate pedestrian infrastructure. The project will improve safety, equity, and access to transit within historically disadvantaged communities.

“Nearly every passenger trip begins or ends on the roadside at one of MARTA’s 9,000 bus stops, and missing sidewalks or unsafe crossings can create real barriers to mobility for our customers,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said. “Safe Routes to Transit helps us remove, repair, and replace crumbling infrastructure so riders can get to and from the bus and other MARTA services safely. We are grateful for the continued support of our partners in District 4, our Transit Superheroes, for securing additional community project funding for this vital program.”

– $850,000 for Top End I-285 Trail-Georgetown Segment in the City of Dunwoody.

The funding will be used to construct a paved bicycle and walking path along Interstate 285 between the Georgetown area and the Perimeter Center business district. The project will create infrastructure for alternative transportation modes, improving mobility and access to jobs.

“We are thrilled to receive an appropriation from Congressman Hank Johnson for the Georgetown segment of the Top End 285 Trail,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “This trail segment will provide regional connectivity, recreation, and additional commute options for major employment centers and dense residential areas. These funds will allow the City of Dunwoody to make necessary progress towards improving connectivity in our community and beyond. We appreciate Congressman Johnson’s partnership and support.”

– $4 million for YMCA of Metro Atlanta in South DeKalb County.

The South Dekalb Family YMCA aims to narrow disparities across health, community, and economic prosperity and build a more equitable community in which every person can realize their full potential. The project will work to restore the South DeKalb Family YMCA to a thriving community hub.

DeKalb Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond said this federal funding is touching every part of DeKalb County.

“We thank our man in Washington – Congressman Hank Johnson – for providing us with the support we need to renovate and improve our trails, schools, parks, and critical funding for the state’s second-busiest airport, PDK. This funding will create jobs, improve our quality of life, and help DeKalb continue its journey to greatness,” Thurmond said.

