DeKalb School Board will consider authorizing roof, HVAC work at multiple schools

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will consider awarding millions of dollars in contracts for roof replacements and HVAC upgrades for schools in the district.

The school board meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on March 11 and will be held at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. To view a live stream of the meeting, click here.

Here are the items on the board’s agenda:

— Plumbing Contractor Services, ITB No. 20-752-037 Renewal and Ratification Approval – Year 3 of 4 (Elite Plumber, LLC, K.E.G. Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc., MAXAIR Mechanical, LLC, and Sid’s Sewer and Drain, Inc. For An Additional Year (Not to exceed $5,000,000)

–Southwestern Communications, Inc., Using General Service Administration (GSA) Contract No. 47QTCA21D0098 Budget Adjustment Approval (Southwestern Communications, Inc. (Not to exceed $750,000)

— GC Services for Stone Mountain High School Weight Room Floor Project (Paryani Construction (Not to exceed $239,800.06)

— State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Services Contract No. 99999-SPD0000181 (Radios) (Not to exceed $191,155)

— State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Services Contract No. 99999-SPD0000181 (Door Alarms) (Not to exceed $1,420,174.56)

— Charter School Security Grant Resources (Not to exceed $426,352.75)

— District Graduation Venue Rental (Not to exceed $323,330)

— State of Georgia Contract 99999-SPD00001370005 Lease Purchase of Digital Printing Equipment for DCSD Copy Center Contract Approval (Canon Solutions America (Not to exceed $170,000) This recommendation is for the first year of a 5-year Lease Agreement

— RFP #22-491 District Graduation Audio Visual Contract Renewal Approval (Not to exceed $250,000)

— Motor Coach Bus Transportation for the 2024 Graduation Ceremonies (Not to exceed $80,000)

— SPLOST VI Project: RFP No. 24-752-014 Design/Build Roof Replacement Services at Kittredge Magnet School, McLendon Elementary School, Ronald E. McNair High School and Oak View Elementary School Project Award Approval (SRS, Inc.) (Not to exceed $10,059,000) (Updated 3.7.2024)

— SPLOST VI Project: RFP No. 24-752-015 Design/Build Roof Replacement Services at Lithonia High School, Jolly Elementary School and Martin Luther King, Jr., High School Project Award Approval (SRS, Inc.) (Not to exceed $8,174,350) (Updated 3.7.2024)

— SPLOST V Project: RFP No. 24-752-018 Design/Build Services for Group B Pavement Upgrades – Hambrick Elementary School, Jolly Elementary School, Oakcliff Traditional Theme School, Stone Mill Elementary School and Stone Mountain Elementary School Project Award Approval (F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC) (Not to exceed $3,700,000)

— RFQu No. 24-752-012 Bob Mathis Elementary School, Chapel Hill Elementary School and E.L. Bouie Elementary School HVAC Replacement and Renovations Project Award Approval (Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC-Pre- Construction Phase Fee) (Not to exceed $100,000)

— RFQu No. 24-752-013 Martin Luther King, Jr., High School and Panola Way Elementary School HVAC Replacement and Renovations Project Award Approval (Balfour Beatty Construction, LLC-Pre-Construction Phase Fee) (Not to exceed $100,000)

— Frontline Services Approval (Not to exceed $737,981.22)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Switch & GBICS Equipment, Maintenance, & Support (Category 1) (Not to exceed $1,676,823.50)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Switch & GBICS Equipment, Maintenance, & Support (Category 2) (Not to exceed $13,565,232.30)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Self-Provisioned Fiber Stadium Fiber (Not to exceed $320,145.46)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Self-Provisioned Fiber Stadium Equipment (Not to exceed $108,844.90)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Self-Provisioned Fiber Maintenance (Not to exceed $205,320)

— E-Rate Award Extension: Fiber Cabling – Wiring Closets (Not to exceed $1,948,997.40)

