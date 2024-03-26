Type to search


Georgia congressman honors ‘trailblazers’ in DeKalb County

Zoe Seiler Mar 26, 2024
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson (center) presented 11 women with his Trailblazer Awards on March 23, 2024. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Decatur, GA — Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-4) honored 11 women in Georgia’s fourth congressional district with is Trailblazer Awards on March 23. The awards recognize honorees for their pioneering careers and service to their communities.

According to a Press Release, all honorees were pioneers and champions in their fields of service in recognition of Women’s History Month.

Special guests included Poet Laureate Hank Stewart, who recited a poem honoring the award winners, and trumpeter Melvin M. Miller. The Towers High School Ensemble performed the National Anthem and a special selection.

Elected officials who attended included U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who was invited as a guest to honor his mother, Heather Fenton; Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, who attended to honor her aunt Rita Scott, a MARTA board member and union advocate; and State Rep. Billy Mitchell (D—Stone Mountain).

Here are the honorees:

– Sushma Barakoti: Executive Director of the Refugee Women’s Network (RWN) Inc, an Atlanta based non-profit serving refugees resettled in Georgia. [DeKalb County]

– Cheryl Board: Executive Director of the Non-Profit Consortium that works to empower nonprofits and increase their capacity for leadership and change-making within their communities. [Rockdale County]

– Heather Fenton: Co-founder of NewPowerPAC, an organization that worked to elect women to local office across Georgia. [DeKalb County]

– Awilda Gonzalez: President of the Enclave Homeowners Association. [Newton County]

– Cynthia Roman-Hernandez: Vice President of Family Stabilization and Well-being Program at the Latin American Association. [DeKalb County]

– Jan McIntrye: The first Black female Director of Fleet Management in Atlanta history and an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association. [DeKalb County]

– Leona Perry: Served multiple terms as the 3rd Vice Chair of the DeKalb County Democratic Committee and the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections. [DeKalb County]

– Rita Scott: President of the Communication Workers of America Retired Members Council Local 3204 and currently represents DeKalb on the MARTA Board. [DeKalb County]

– Carolyn H. Sutton: Runs Enclave with the State of Georgia to distribute lunches to children in need during the summer. [Newton County]

– Honey Van De Kreke: One of the founding mothers of the City of Tucker, where she has served on the city council, the Tucker Business Association, and the Tucker CID. [Tucker/DeKalb]

– Lisa A. Wright: Runs her own accounting and business advisory firm, LA Wright & Associates, LLC, and has also served as Treasurer on various boards including the DeKalb County

– Chapter of the NAACP. [DeKalb County]

