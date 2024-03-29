Hulu series filming in downtown Decatur brings ‘snow’ to Ice House Lofts

Share

Decatur, GA — The Hulu series “Tell Me Lies” has been filming in downtown Decatur and Agnes Scott College.

“Tell Me Lies is filming at Ice House Lofts, and were filming at No. 246 earlier during the week. They have been filming at ASC for quite some time, and continue to do so,” Decatur Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis said.

There is currently one season of the show on Hulu. It stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Meaghan Oppenheimer and Emma Roberts are among the several executive producers of the series, according to IMDb.

“Follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years,” the IMDb website states. “When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.”

“Reasonable Doubt” was also filming on the Square earlier this month. The show was created by Raamla Mohamed and stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman and Tim Jo.

“In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets,” according to IMDb.

Here are some photos of “Tell Me Lies” filming at Ice House Lofts on March 29:

