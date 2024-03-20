Lane closure on East College Avenue to be in place starting March 21

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — A portion of East College Avenue, between Brown Place and Locust Street, in Avondale Estates will require a lane shift from March 21 to April 4 while DeKalb County works to replace water mains.

According to a press release, construction in the area will be part of the Scott Boulevard water main replacement project phase three. As part of this phase, the county is replacing 19,650 linear feet of pipe in total in areas between East College Avenue and South Columbia Drive.

Drivers heading down East College Avenue should expect delays from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will be in the area to move traffic through the area safely.

For more information, visit the DeKalb Watershed website here, call the DWM project information line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

