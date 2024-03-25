Large mixed-use project moves forward in Avondale Estates after decade-long wait

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — During the State of the City Address on March 21, Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore announced that Avila Real Estate received a permit for demolition and grading for the 13-acre property located behind the Town Green.

“It’s big news, and it means that they are moving forward, and we couldn’t be happier about that,” Elmore said.

The company has owned the property since 2014. It has sat vacant for about a decade, and movement will finally be happening on the property at 136 Laredo Drive. Decaturish has reached out to Avila seeking more information.

A conceptual drawing was submitted with the permit applications and notes the develops plans to demolish the site and says “no permanent improvements are proposed at this time.”

Avila received the land disturbance permit on March 20. According to city officials, demolition of the 13 acres of concrete will take about a year.

“The applicant will be removing the existing concrete structures and pavement, grading the site and implementing erosion and sediment control measures,” City Planner Lori Leland said in an email.

Avila also owns property at 2786 E. College Avenue. The land disturbance permit only applies to the property on Laredo Drive. The developer also purchased this property, located at the corner of Maple Street and East College Avenue, in 2014, and it has also since been vacant.

“With an active street presence and walkable to both Avondale Estates’ Rail Arts District and to the Avondale Estates Marta Station/TOD, the Maple 278 affords an opportunity for retail, office and a mix of other uses,” Avila’s website states.

Avila’s website has concept drawings for the development on Laredo Drive, which will feature multifamily rental units, for-sale townhomes, and other uses.

“Historically a manufacturing/warehouse site, 278 Oak was re-categorized and entitled as The Mill District to include residential and mixed use components,” the website states. “Avila purchased the property in 2014 and is currently working towards design of the 13 acre property, which is anticipated to be comprised of multifamily rental, for sale townhomes and other uses. Moreover, 278 Oak has direct access to The PATH, a 20+ mile network of trails in and around the metro Atlanta area for walkers, runners, skaters, and cyclists.”

The conceptual site plan submitted to the city outlines 602 residential units across eight buildings. The concept drawing is dated June 2022.

Here’s a look at the unit count:

– Building A.1: eight residential units with retail on the first floor

– Building A.2: 13 townhomes

– Building B: About 260 units and be four or five floors. Some units would wrap around a parking deck.

– Building C.1: About 125 units and five floors.

– Building C.2: five live-work units.

– Building D: About 180 units and four floors. Some of these units would also wrap around a parking deck.

– Building E: 16 townhomes.

Oak, Lake and Center Streets could be extended past Parry Street into the property to create a street grid system for the development. Parry Street would also be extended across the property so it would connect all the way from Washington Street to Laredo Drive. A new street would also be constructed to provide another entrance off of Laredo Drive into the property and connect the internal street system.

The conceptual drawing includes on-street parking, stormwater management, street trees, and a multipurpose trail.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

