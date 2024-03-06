May 21 election: Here are the candidates who have qualified so far

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The first day of qualifying for the May 21 primary was March 4, and several candidates have already lined up to run for DeKalb County School Board.

Qualifying ends on Friday, March 8.

While the May 21 election is a party primary, school board races are nonpartisan and will be on everyone’s ballot unless they are zoned for City Schools of Decatur or Atlanta Public Schools.

There are four DeKalb County School Board seats up for election this year:

— District 1, held by Anna Hill

— District 3, held by Deirdre Pierce

— District 5, held by Vickie Turner,

— District 7, held by Dr. Joyce Morley

Here is every candidate who has qualified as of 1 p.m. on March 6. (Note: We are only listing races that are in our coverage area. Any race where a party affiliation is not noted is a nonpartisan race):

DeKalb School Board District 3: Deidra Wright and Deirdre Pierce (Incumbent)

DeKalb School Board District 5: Donna Priest-Brown, Telessa Ammons, Tiffany Hogan

DeKalb County Commission District 4: Chakira Johnson (Democrat), Gabrielle Rogers (Democrat), Lance Hammonds (Democrat)

DeKalb County Commission District 5: Mereda Davis Johnson (Incumbent, Democrat)

DeKalb County Commission District 6: Ted Terry (Incumbent, Democrat)

Chief Magistrate: Berryl Anderson (Incumbent, Democrat)

Clerk of Superior Court: Debra DeBerry (Incumbent, Democrat)

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-3: Yolanda Mack, Dionne McGee

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-5: Mike Jacobs (Incumbent)

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-6: Anna Martinez (Incumbent)

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division B-10: Charles Bailey (Incumbent)

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division B-11: Ronald Ramsey (Incumbent)

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division B-8: Kiesha Storey (Incumbent)

Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division B-9: Brian Ross (Incumbent)

Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County: Bedelia Hargrove

DeKalb Solicitor: Donna Stribling (Incumbent, Democrat)

Tax Commissioner: Irvin Johnson (Incumbent, Democrat)

Chief Executive Officer: Steve Bradshaw (Democrat). Note: Commissioners Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson have declared their candidacy for CEO.

District Attorney, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Sherry Boston (Incumbent, Democrat)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Gregory Adams (Incumbent)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Tangela Barrie (Incumbent)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Stacey Hydrick (Incumbent)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Brian Lake (Incumbent)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Shondeana Morris (Incumbent)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Nora Polk (Incumbent)

Judge of Superior Court, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit: Yolanda Parker-Smith (Incumbent)

State Representative, House District 52: Shea Roberts (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 80: Long Tran (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 83: Karen Lupton (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 84: Mary Margaret Oliver (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 85: Karla Drenner (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 86: Imani Barnes (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 87: Viola Davis (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 88: Billy Mitchell (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 89: Omari Crawford (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 90: Becky Evans (Incumbent, Democrat), Saira Draper (Incumbent, Democrat). (Note: Draper and Evans will be running against each other due to recent redistricting.)

State Representative, House District 91: Angela Moore (Incumbent, Democrat), Marcus Akins (Democrat)

State Representative, House District 93: Doreen Carter (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 94: Karen Bennett (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 95: Dar’shun Kendrick (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 101: Scott Holcomb (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 115: Regina Lewis-Ward (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Representative, House District 116: El-Mahdi Holly (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Senate, District 10: Emanuel Jones, (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Senate, District 40: David Lubin (Democrat), Sally Harrell (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Senate, District 41: Kim Jackson (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Senate, District 43: Tonya Anderson (Incumbent, Democrat)

State Senate, District 44: Elena Parent (Incumbent, Democrat), Nadine Thomas (Democrat)

State Senate, District 55: Iris Hamilton (Democrat), Osborn Murray III (Democrat), Robin Biro (Democrat), Verdaillia Turner (Democrat)

