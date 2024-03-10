May 21 election will reshape DeKalb BOE; incumbent legislators face challenges

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The May 21 election will significantly change the DeKalb County Board of Education.

Three incumbent school board members declined to run again. In addition, incumbent legislators in DeKalb County will face primary challengers this year. Early voting will begin on April 29.

Three board members—Anna Hill, Vicki Turner, and Dr. Joyce Morley—decided not to run again. All three were involved in a controversial decision to fire previous superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris in 2022. In addition, one board member who voted against that decision, Deirdre Pierce, picked up a challenger this year.

The elections also affect local government in another way. Candidates holding elected office and qualifying to run for a different office usually vacate their seats. Decaturish has the county to provide additional details about what will happen to the seats of commissioners who have qualified to run for CEO. Commissioner Ted Terry, who is unopposed this year, said that the county commission would have to declare those seats vacant and set a qualifying and election date.

Here are the candidates who qualified for local, state, and federal races in DeKalb County. Incumbents are noted with an (I) next to their name. When a race is nonpartisan, a candidate’s party affiliation will be listed as NP.

Decaturish will provide coverage during the election, including candidate Q&As, letters to the editor, and forums for some races. We are collaborating with Atlanta News First on a DeKalb County CEO forum. Forum dates and times will be announced when they are scheduled.

County races

Race Candidate Name Position Seeking Party DeKalb CEO Larry Johnson CEO D DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson CEO D DeKalb CEO Steve Bradshaw CEO D DeKalb BOC Andy Yeoman DeKalb BOC District 1 D DeKalb BOC Robert Patrick (I) DeKalb BOC District 1 D DeKalb BOC Chakira Johnson DeKalb BOC District 4 D DeKalb BOC Gabrielle Rogers DeKalb BOC District 4 D DeKalb BOC Lance Hammonds DeKalb BOC District 4 D DeKalb BOC Rita Scott DeKalb BOC District 4 D DeKalb BOC Mereda Davis Johnson (I) DeKalb BOC District 5 D DeKalb BOC Gina Mangham DeKalb BOC District 5 DeKalb BOC Ted Terry DeKalb BOC District 6 D DeKalb BOE Andrew Ziffer DeKalb School Board District 1 NP DeKalb BOE Austin McDonald DeKalb School Board District 1 NP DeKalb BOE Deidra Rossell Wright DeKalb School Board District 3 NP DeKalb BOE Deirdre Pierce (I) DeKalb School Board District 3 NP DeKalb BOE Donna Priest-Brown DeKalb School Board District 5 NP DeKalb BOE Manus Caldwell DeKalb School Board District 5 NP DeKalb BOE Telessa Ammons DeKalb School Board District 5 NP DeKalb BOE Tiffany Tate Hogan DeKalb School Board District 5 NP DeKalb BOE Awet Eyasu DeKalb School Board District 7 NP State Court Judge Yolanda Mack Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-3 NP State Court Judge Mecca Anderson Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-3 NP State Court Judge Dionne McGee Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-3 NP State Court Judge Ana Maria Martinez (I) Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-6 NP State Court Judge Tyshawn Yvonne Jackson Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-6 NP Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson (I) Tax Commissioner D DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox (I) Sheriff D Solicitor General Donna Coleman Stribling (I) Solicitor General D District Attorney Sherry Boston (I) District Attorney, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit D Soil and Water Dell MacGregor Soil and Water NP Chief Magistrate Berryl Anderson Chief Magistrate D Clerk of Superior Court Debra Deberry Clerk of Superior Court D

Legislative races

State House Shea Roberts (I) District 52 D State House Robery Brandon McNeily District 52 R State House Brian Anderson District 80 R State House Long Tran (I) District 80 D State House Catherine Bernard District 83 R State House Karen Lupton District 83 D State House Hunter Kemp District 84 D State House Mary Margaret Oliver (I) District 84 D State House Karla Drenner (I) District 85 D State House Imani Barnes (I) District 86 D State House Barry Zisholtz District 86 R State House Viola Davis (I) District 87 D State House Billy Mitchell (I) District 88 D State House William Park Freeman District 88 R State House Omari Crawford (I) District 89 D State House Becky Evans (I) District 90 D State House Saira Draper (I) District 90 D State House Angela Moore (I) District 91 D State House Dee Dawkins-Haigler District 91 D State House Marcus Akins District 91 D State House Doreen Carter (I) District 93 D State House Karen Bennett (I) District 94 D State House Dar’shun Kendrick (I) District 95 D State House Kendra Biegalski District 101 R State House Scott Holcomb (I) District 101 D State House Regina Lewis-Ward (I) District 115 D State House Reign Stevens District 116 R State House El-Mahdi Holly (I) District 116 D State Senate Emanuel Jones (I) District 10 D State Senate Furquan Stafford District 10 R State Senate David Lubin District 40 D State Senate Sally Harrell (I) District 40 D State Senate Amelia Siamomua District 40 R State Senate Tyion Fields District 41 D State Senate Kim Jackson (I) District 41 D State Senate Jeff Newlin District 41 R State Senate Tonya Anderson (I) District 43 D State Senate Elena Parent District 44 D State Senate Nadine Thomas District 44 D State Senate Iris Hamilton District 55 D State Senate Osborn Murray District 55 D State Senate Randal Mangham District 55 D State Senate Robin Biro District 55 D State Senate Verdaillia Turner District 55 D State Senate Mary Williams Benefield District 55 R US House Hank Johnson (I) District 4 D US House Eugene Yu District 4 R US House Nikema Williams (I) District 5 D US House John Salvesen District 5 R US House Brian K Johnson District 13 D US House David Scott (I) District 13 D US House Karen Rene District 13 D US House Marcus Flowers District 13 D US House Mark Baker District 13 D US House Rashid Malik District 13 D US House Uloma Kama District 13 D US House Johsie Cruz Fletcher District 13 R US House Jonathan Chavez District 13 R

Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.