Night work on Houston Mill Road will begin on March 4

Share

DeKalb County, GA — There will be a partial lane closure on Houston Mill Road, between Gatewood Road Northeast and Clifton Road, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 4, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

The closure is part of a small-diameter lining project, according to a press release. Residents in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise during this work.

“Signs and flaggers will be in the area during the road closure to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Insituform, working on behalf of DeKalb County, is the authorized contractor,” the press release says.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.