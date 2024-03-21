Type to search


One dead in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

One dead in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Atlanta News First Mar 21, 2024
DeKalb County Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Don Shipman, Atlanta News First

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A deadly shooting happened overnight at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say they responded to a call Thursday around 12:30 a.m. about a person shot at The Clarion Apartments at 10 Rimington Lane in north Decatur. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they also located a second victim who was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

