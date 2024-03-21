One dead in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey and Don Shipman, Atlanta News First

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A deadly shooting happened overnight at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police say they responded to a call Thursday around 12:30 a.m. about a person shot at The Clarion Apartments at 10 Rimington Lane in north Decatur. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they also located a second victim who was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.