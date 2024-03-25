(PHOTOS) Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice hosts 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest

Avondale Estates, GA — The award ceremony for the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest was held at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23.
The theme was “African Americans and the Arts.”
The contest is open to all elementary and high school students ages 5 to 19 who live in Avondale Estates or attend Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts Elementary or High School, The Museum School, Druid Hills Middle or High School, the Waldorf School or the Friends School.
Below are the winning artists.
ELEMENTARY 5-9 YEARS
1st Place: Julian Goodfellow – Harlem Renaissance
2nd Place: MaLani Smith – Source of Strength
3rd Place: John McNorlin – Jackie Robinson
AARJ Pick: Gigi Vice – Basquiat – Painting Through Troubled Times
ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE 10+
1st Place: Lulani Roberts – Beautiful Noise
2nd Place: Paige Connolly – Amanda Gorman
3rd Place: MaNiyla Cameron – In Black Heritage
AARJ Pick: Isabel Avila Rodriguez – Kehinde Wiley
HIGH SCHOOL
1st Place: Cai Chee Wah – Artists and Artistry
2nd Place: Jazlyn Johnson – You In the Media
3rd Place: Kendall Jackson – I Have a Dream
AARJ Pick: Aubrey Jordan-Yarbrough – Renaissance Through the Ages
AARJ Pick: Zion Lake – Three Guys Playing Jazz
Submissions from the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual History Month Youth Art Contest on display at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sana Chriss, her son Miles, and daughter Nina look at winning submissions in the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual History Month Youth Art Contest at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nina Chriss, 12, stands next to her portrait of rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Lauryn Hill during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gigi Vice was presented with the AARJ Pick, Elementary 5-9 years, for “Basquiat – Painting Through Troubled Times” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gigi Vice (with mom Angie Evans) was presented with the AARJ Pick, Elementary 5-9 years, for “Basquiat – Painting Through Troubled Times” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MaLani Smith took second place in the Elementary 5-9 years category for “Source of Strength” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zion Lake was awarded the AARJ Pick in the High School category for “Three Guys Playing Jazz” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First place winner in the High School category Cai Chee Wah holds her work “Artists and Artistry” with one of the contest judges Furery Terriy Reid, Executive Director of Sistagraphy, a collective of women of color photographers, during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jazlyn Johnson was awarded second place in the High School Category for “You In The Media” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Winning entries in the 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest on display during the awards ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Author and illustrator Kenn Bivens speaks during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People stand while a quartet from DeKalb School of the Arts vocal group Vocal Pointe performs the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A quartet from DeKalb School of the Arts vocal group Vocal Pointe (left to right) River Kearse, Johnny Daniel, Nyla Flewellen and Phoenix Anderson, performs during the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
