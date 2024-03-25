(PHOTOS) Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice hosts 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The award ceremony for the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) 4th annual Black History Month Youth Art Contest was held at the Avondale Arts Center on Saturday, March 23.

The theme was “African Americans and the Arts.”

The contest is open to all elementary and high school students ages 5 to 19 who live in Avondale Estates or attend Avondale Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts Elementary or High School, The Museum School, Druid Hills Middle or High School, the Waldorf School or the Friends School.

Below are the winning artists.

ELEMENTARY 5-9 YEARS

1st Place: Julian Goodfellow – Harlem Renaissance

2nd Place: MaLani Smith – Source of Strength

3rd Place: John McNorlin – Jackie Robinson

AARJ Pick: Gigi Vice – Basquiat – Painting Through Troubled Times

ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE 10+

1st Place: Lulani Roberts – Beautiful Noise

2nd Place: Paige Connolly – Amanda Gorman

3rd Place: MaNiyla Cameron – In Black Heritage

AARJ Pick: Isabel Avila Rodriguez – Kehinde Wiley

HIGH SCHOOL

1st Place: Cai Chee Wah – Artists and Artistry

2nd Place: Jazlyn Johnson – You In the Media

3rd Place: Kendall Jackson – I Have a Dream

AARJ Pick: Aubrey Jordan-Yarbrough – Renaissance Through the Ages

AARJ Pick: Zion Lake – Three Guys Playing Jazz

