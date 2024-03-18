(PHOTOS) Decatur hosts Fair on the Square

Share

Decatur, GA — The inaugural Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, featured carnival food, games, and attractions. The event was hosted by the Decatur Youth Council with help from the high school leadership teams and city staff.

