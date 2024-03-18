(PHOTOS) Decatur hosts Fair on the Square

Decatur, GA — The inaugural Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, featured carnival food, games, and attractions. The event was hosted by the Decatur Youth Council with help from the high school leadership teams and city staff.
Jonah Chernock, 8, plays a carnival game during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Leigh Shofner and Jay Sandler have cold drinks ready for thirsty attendees during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People participate in carnival games like the cupcake walk during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Youth Council member Greta Tell and co-chair Flora Burdette pop some popcorn during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children try their luck fishing at the duck pond during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Youth Council Secretary Qaden Daise collects tickets for the mechanical bull during Fair on the Square on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Quinn Cowans, 7, rides the mechanical bull during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold climbs out of the tank after getting dunked during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, National Honor Society member La’Princia Simon, Decatur Youth Council Co-Chair Robert Nobles and National Honor Society member Jacoria Hobbs at the carnival ticket sales table during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett takes a dip in the dunk tank during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Gary Menard waits for his next trip into the dunk tank during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People enjoy Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Birdie Roberts, 4, gets her face painted by volunteer Mara Ferent during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Luke, Graham, Selin Caglar, Jack, Quinn and Fanta Cowans pose for a photo during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cayden Marshall, 4, has a popsicle with mom Lindsay during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Local band the Quaranteens, (Left to Right) Cyrus Ebrahimi, Henry Dittmer, Connor Willingham and Alec Hogben perform during Fair on the Square in Decatur on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
