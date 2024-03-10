(PHOTOS) Decatur hosts Touch-a-Truck and Touch-a-Budget event

Decatur, GA — Decatur Parks & Recreation hosted the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station on Saturday, March 9. A large crowd came out to explore different types of service vehicles, meet the operators, and make suggestions for the city of Decatur’s budget.
Four-year-old Riya holds city of Decatur Crossing Guard Ms. Carolyn’s blinking stop sign during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-month-old Foster Stanley gets a lift from his father Andrew for a peek inside MARTA’s 1953 G.M.C. bus during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The bus was in service from 1954 to 1974. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue vehicles on display during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rachel Smith helps her son Elliott, 3, check out the fire hose nozzle from a DeKalb County fire truck during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Abigail Kennon, 2, watches DeKalb County Firefighters demonstrate their equipment during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Firefighter Nguyen and Captain Light from DeKalb County Engine 26 demonstrate their breathing apparatus during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People watch while Bartlett Tree Experts Local Safety Coordinator Taylor Pierson operates the company’s boom truck during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Engine 26 Firefighter Nguyen looks out from behind the facepiece of his breathing apparatus during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Noah Burrow, 2, checks out a DeKalb County fire truck during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kandrell Grant, 4, tries the horn on Decatur Police Lt. John Bender’s vehicle during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Firefighter Dejuan Sparks gives people a tour of one of the department’s trucks during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Suggestions posted on the Budget in Bloom board by citizens during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024, included flowers, healthier foods and a pet shop that’s free. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Williette Walker checks out the interior of Decatur Police Department’s electric Ford Mustang during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Liam Henderson, 2, and his brother Beckham, 9, get a tour of MARTA’s armored police vehicle from Special Operations Response Team Officer J. Culbreth during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Assistant Public Works Director Felix Floyd, Deputy City Manager David Junger, Assistant City Manager Public Works Cara Scharer and Assistant Director Public Works Sean Woodson stand with an example of an electric Ford F150 being requested for the city’s fleet during the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Parks & Recreation hosted the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.