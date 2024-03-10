(PHOTOS) Decatur hosts Touch-a-Truck and Touch-a-Budget event

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Parks & Recreation hosted the annual Touch-a-Truck/Touch-a-Budget at the East Lake MARTA Station on Saturday, March 9. A large crowd came out to explore different types of service vehicles, meet the operators, and make suggestions for the city of Decatur’s budget.

