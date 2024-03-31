(PHOTOS) First Baptist Church of Decatur hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

Decatur, GA — First Baptist Church of Decatur hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30. The event included activities and vendors, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and thousands of eggs for children to find.
Pastor Mark Green completes the countdown for the 3rd grade and up group and anyone who missed the other age groups to get cracking during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anneliese Glass with Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir spins a sign directing people to the choir’s Krispy Kreme doughnut sale to raise money for a trip to Carnegie Hall during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ellie Chandler, 2, makes an Easter bonnet with her father Chris during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hadley Myers, 5, and her brother Clark, 7, filled their baskets with dozens of eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members decorate the cross on the church lawn for Easter Sunday during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Junghare and Ringane families wait for the next age group to start during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashley D. and her family (center) wait for the next age group countdown during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Henry, mother Meagan Martz and Julian, in front, pose for a photo on the lawn during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Charley chose a shopping cart to put her eggs in during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families fill the lawn at First Baptist Church of Decatur for the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Easter Bunny greets children during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Easter Bunny makes an appearance during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John and Timmy prepare to collect eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“My heart grows 10 sizes watching something like this,” First Baptist Church of Decatur Pastor Shelley Woodruff said as members of the community gathered at the church for the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gisela Massabie and her sons Ivan and Martin try out Decatur Fine Arts Academy’s musical piano mat during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emilia Salazar, 4, wears an Easter bonnet she made during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Morgan Feller, 3, waits for the fun to start with her father, Douglas, during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Poppea has a drink of water with her father Gus Godbee during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children scramble for eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
