(PHOTOS) First Baptist Church of Decatur hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

Share

Decatur, GA — First Baptist Church of Decatur hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30. The event included activities and vendors, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and thousands of eggs for children to find.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.