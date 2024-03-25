(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain churches co-host community Easter Egg Hunt

Stone Mountain, GA — First Baptist Church of Stone Mountain and Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church co-hosted the annual community Easter Egg Hunt in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23.
The free event included games, crafts, grilled hot dogs, and thousands of eggs for children to find on the grounds at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church on West Mountain Street.
Timothy Pratt, 4, does a craft with his father Tim during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Libby Smith, as the Easter Bunny, greets Emma and her mother, Flor, during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Taeandre Stephens, 3, and his brother Druente, 2, enter Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village for the annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Thousands of plastic eggs were placed around Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village for the annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ellen Mintzmyer tells the story “The Faces of Jesus” during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children pick up eggs on the Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church lawn during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karissma Kilgore and her brother Jeremiah hunt for eggs on the Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church lawn during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ella Waite, 1, finds eggs hidden in a playhouse during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Knavia Daye, 22 months, looks for eggs during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
J. C. filled two shopping bags with eggs during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends Brielle and Genesis have hot dogs after hunting for eggs during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andrea Folkes and LaDunte Stephens with their crew during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Vivian Robinson, Marilyn Rushing, Gail Jones and Sandra Barksdale from the Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church Sunday School class pose with a fresh batch of grilled hot dogs during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play musical chairs during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jason Veasey works on a craft with his son Zacheriah, 5, during the annual community Easter Egg Hunt at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.