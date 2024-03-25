(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain churches co-host community Easter Egg Hunt

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — First Baptist Church of Stone Mountain and Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church co-hosted the annual community Easter Egg Hunt in Stone Mountain Village on Saturday, March 23.

The free event included games, crafts, grilled hot dogs, and thousands of eggs for children to find on the grounds at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church on West Mountain Street.

