(PHOTOS) The 2024 Avondale Estates Antique Car Parade

Avondale Estates, GA — A longstanding Easter tradition in Avondale Estates continued when the annual Antique Car Parade rolled through the city on Sunday, March 31.
Terry Bird poses with his original painted 1969 Cadillac DeVille convertible before riding in the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jess Reilly and Trevor McCurry, who came out to see the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024, pose with McCurry’s 1971 Triumph TR6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A close-up of the steering wheel of one of the classic cars participating in the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shirley “Maddog” Maddox waits to ride shotgun in her daughter’s 1972 Oldsmobile 442 during the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. When asked about her nickname “Maddog,” Maddox said, “I don’t tell everything I know.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Larry Shutts stands with his 1947 Chevrolet Before the start of the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Shutts said he has owned the car for 27 years and works on it “a little bit at a time.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dorothy Putnam, 97, who has lived in Avondale Estates since 1952, sits in a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 during the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The car is owned by her granddaughter Sharon and Sharon’s husband Mike Ramey. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Antique Car Parade rolls out from Avondale Estates City Hall on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elaine and Jay Friedman roll out in their 1949 Cadillac during the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children pick up candy thrown from classic vehicles riding in the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children wait to catch candy during the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Busby family and friends pose for a photo after watching the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Jessup, Stella, Lyla and Knox McIntosh pose for a photo in their grandfather Jerry McIntosh’s 1954 Country Squire following the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vehicles stage at city hall for an annual Avondale Estates Easter tradition, the Antique Car Parade on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Christopherson (left) talks about his 1952 Packard convertible with Trevor McCurry before the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deb Padovano wipes down the hood of her 1972 Oldsmobile 442 before the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates starts on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mary Ann and Bob Padovano stand with their 1951 Ford before the start of the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Bob said the car just won the Georgia Street Rods Car of the Year and around four years ago they drove it 7,900 miles over 33 days on the Lincoln Highway that starts at Times Square in New York and ends at Lincoln Park in San Francisco. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeff holds Kirby on his lap in his 1978 Checker Cab before the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates starts on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Galatioto-Ruff family watches the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ray Green watches the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates from his friend’s house on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sue Kessler and Andy Offutt Irwin (in a chicken suit) wave from Terry Bird’s 1969 Cadillac DeVille convertible during the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
King Charles rolls in the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Alan Harvey, Camille Harvey, Anne Kerner, Emma, Patricia Calcagno, Anthony Calcagno and Stella pose for a photo after watching the Antique Car Parade in Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Antique Car Parades rolls through Avondale Estates on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
