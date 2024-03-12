(PHOTOS) The 2024 Oakhurst Wine Crawl

Share

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people sampled over 100 wines from 20 participating restaurants and businesses during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9. The Decatur Arts Alliance hosts the annual event, with proceeds going to support free art experiences like the Oakhurst Porchfest and the Decatur Artway.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.