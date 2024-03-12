(PHOTOS) The 2024 Oakhurst Wine Crawl

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people sampled over 100 wines from 20 participating restaurants and businesses during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9. The Decatur Arts Alliance hosts the annual event, with proceeds going to support free art experiences like the Oakhurst Porchfest and the Decatur Artway.
Volunteer Kathy Marker (left) and Decatur City Planner Aileen de la Torre dance at the check-in table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hundreds of people sampled over 100 wines from 20 participating restaurants and businesses during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Decatur Arts Alliance hosts the annual event with proceeds going to support free art experiences like Oakhurst Porchfest and the Decatur Artway. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Liz Standard pours a chardonnay during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sanskar and Danny show some of the wines they’re pouring at Hop N Shop during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nursery Director Emily Brabeck and Greenspace Site Coordinator Taffany Hyatt at the Wylde Center pouring table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People including Anne Clarke, on left, board the Fur Bus at Harmony Park for a ride to other participating business and restaurants during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends pose for a photo next to the “Cheeto” sculpture in Harmony Park during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bottles of Borsao chill during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Aubrey Sabala, Shannon Wiles, and Audrey Neil pose for a photo during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sarah Shapley samples a cabernet and Aidan Brooks has a cava during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashley Baker smiles while getting a sample during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Taylor Bareford, Robin Mask-Bareford, Christine Beasley and Michael Beasley stop for a photo after getting samples at the Steinbeck’s pouring table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Debbie Hollonbeck, Shannon O’ Daniel and Ashley Grant hold some of the offerings at the Steinbeck’s pouring table during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends pose for a photo during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elizabeth Campbell holds a sample of cabernet in her souvenir glass during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer Billingsley (right) and family enjoy the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aubrey and Allison dance at Harmony Park during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People pose for a photo while waiting for the Fur Bus during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tiffany wears wineglass eyeglasses during the Oakhurst Wine Crawl in Decatur on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
